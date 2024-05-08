Five new mobile games join Netflix in May, including a premium Sonic title





The Anniversary Edition remaster of the award-winning platformer Braid is joining Netflix on May 14. The game features 40 new levels (including one exclusive to Netflix members), repainted high-resolution graphics, new sound effects, as well as audio commentary.Paper Trail is a cozy top-down puzzle adventure, which was awarded Best Mobile Game title at Tokyo Game Show. As the name suggests, the game is set in a foldable paper world where players step into the shoes of Paige, a budding academic who leaves home for the first time to pursue her studies. Paper Trail is coming to Netflix on May 21.Romantic drama Virgin River is getting its own mobile game too. Fans of the TV series will be able to play Netflix Stories: Virgin River on their mobile devices from May 29.Finally, the highly-acclaimed Katana Zero, a stylish pixel art neo-noir platformer, is joining Netflix this month, but a release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.