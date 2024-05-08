Five new mobile games join Netflix in May, including a premium Sonic title
Netflix’s long-term plan to keep users on its platform even when they’re not watching any of its TV shows or movies involves lots of mobile games. The streaming service offers all subscribers the option to play games on their mobile devices at no extra cost.
Just like Apple Arcade, Netflix has a curated library of mobile games that it expands almost on a monthly basis. Many of the games are developed in-house by studios that Netflix acquired in the last few years, while others are premium versions already established titles from iconic publishers.
Starting May 7, Netflix subscribers can run, jump and collect gold rings as Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles in this new release from SEGA that’s been made by and for fans of the popular franchise.
The Anniversary Edition remaster of the award-winning platformer Braid is joining Netflix on May 14. The game features 40 new levels (including one exclusive to Netflix members), repainted high-resolution graphics, new sound effects, as well as audio commentary.
Romantic drama Virgin River is getting its own mobile game too. Fans of the TV series will be able to play Netflix Stories: Virgin River on their mobile devices from May 29.
Finally, the highly-acclaimed Katana Zero, a stylish pixel art neo-noir platformer, is joining Netflix this month, but a release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.
Throughout May, Netflix will add five new mobile games to its offering, including a premium Sonic title. In fact, SEGA’s Sonic Mania Plus is the first game to join Netflix this month.
Paper Trail is a cozy top-down puzzle adventure, which was awarded Best Mobile Game title at Tokyo Game Show. As the name suggests, the game is set in a foldable paper world where players step into the shoes of Paige, a budding academic who leaves home for the first time to pursue her studies. Paper Trail is coming to Netflix on May 21.
