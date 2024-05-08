Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!

Five new mobile games join Netflix in May, including a premium Sonic title

By
0comments
Five new mobile games join Netflix in May, including a premium Sonic title
Netflix’s long-term plan to keep users on its platform even when they’re not watching any of its TV shows or movies involves lots of mobile games. The streaming service offers all subscribers the option to play games on their mobile devices at no extra cost.

Just like Apple Arcade, Netflix has a curated library of mobile games that it expands almost on a monthly basis. Many of the games are developed in-house by studios that Netflix acquired in the last few years, while others are premium versions already established titles from iconic publishers.

Throughout May, Netflix will add five new mobile games to its offering, including a premium Sonic title. In fact, SEGA’s Sonic Mania Plus is the first game to join Netflix this month.

Starting May 7, Netflix subscribers can run, jump and collect gold rings as Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles in this new release from SEGA that’s been made by and for fans of the popular franchise.

Video Thumbnail


The Anniversary Edition remaster of the award-winning platformer Braid is joining Netflix on May 14. The game features 40 new levels (including one exclusive to Netflix members), repainted high-resolution graphics, new sound effects, as well as audio commentary.

Paper Trail is a cozy top-down puzzle adventure, which was awarded Best Mobile Game title at Tokyo Game Show. As the name suggests, the game is set in a foldable paper world where players step into the shoes of Paige, a budding academic who leaves home for the first time to pursue her studies. Paper Trail is coming to Netflix on May 21.

Video Thumbnail


Romantic drama Virgin River is getting its own mobile game too. Fans of the TV series will be able to play Netflix Stories: Virgin River on their mobile devices from May 29.

Finally, the highly-acclaimed Katana Zero, a stylish pixel art neo-noir platformer, is joining Netflix this month, but a release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Video Thumbnail
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15

Latest News

iPad Pro M4 (2024): What's in the box?
iPad Pro M4 (2024): What's in the box?
TikTok fights back against the ban by suing the US government
TikTok fights back against the ban by suing the US government
iPad Air M2 (2024): What's in the box?
iPad Air M2 (2024): What's in the box?
Best Buy's Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) deal is here once again; get yours for less than $100
Best Buy's Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) deal is here once again; get yours for less than $100
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
ZTE Axon 60 Ultra is getting two smaller brothers, the Axon 60 and Axon 60 Lite
ZTE Axon 60 Ultra is getting two smaller brothers, the Axon 60 and Axon 60 Lite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless