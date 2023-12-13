Netflix reveals the first mobile games joining its library in 2024
With about two weeks left of 2023, Netflix decided it’s time to share details about what’s coming for those interested in the gaming part of its service. As some of you probably know already (not many though), Netflix started to offer free mobile games to its subscribers two years ago.
Throughout 2023, the streaming company added no less than 40 games to its ever-expanded library, including Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (coming tomorrow), Football Manager 24 Mobile and Storyteller.
By the end of this year, Netflix will have 86 games included with every membership without ads, in-purchases or extra fees. According to Netflix, no less than 90 more games are now in development and are expected to be added to its library in the coming months.
More games coming in 2024 include Braid, Anniversary Edition (April 30), Chicken Run: Eggstraction, The Dragon Prince: Xadia, Dumb Ways to Survive, Hades, Harmonium: The Musical, Katana Zero, Money Heist: Ultimate Choice (January 4), Monument Valley 1 & 2, Netflix Stories: Virgin River, Paper Trail, and The Rise of The Golden Idol.
In more exciting news, Netflix confirmed it’s working to bring a Rebel Moon game developed by Super Evil Megacorp to its library, along with a game set in the universe of Squid Game.
Furthermore, Netflix bought a couple of well-known indie developers to help expand its portfolio of mobile games. One such studio is Night School, the developer behind Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, and Boss Fight Entertainment, the studio that made Netflix Stories: Love is Blind.
Four of the games that will join Netflix’s library have been revealed today and they’re quite different: Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, FashionVerse, Game Dev Tycoon, and Sonic Mania Plus. The latter will be exclusive to Netflix Games and on mobile for the first time.
