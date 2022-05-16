 Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature

Apps
Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature
Netflix could be working on a new way to keep you as a subscriber. After rapidly losing subscriptions, the streaming giant decided that it would introduce an ad-supported tier. It also added a mobile gaming platform, and now it is planning to broaden its content with live streaming shows.

Netflix has confirmed to Deadline that it's in the early stages of launching live streaming for its unscripted shows and stand-up specials. This might allow Netflix to broadcast reunions of some of its series and provide live voting for competitive productions such as Dance 100.

The new feature could also be used to broadcast live comedy specials. For example, Netflix recently held an in-person comedy festival called Netflix Is a Joke Fest, which featured over 300 stand-up performances. The company will make recordings of around 12 of them available to watch soon. But if it decides to organize the festival again, instead of releasing only a fraction of the event, it could broadcast the whole thing while it is happening, thus letting its subscribers get the full experience.

Having live shows will allow Netflix to stay in the race with major competitor Disney+, who is already acquiring and broadcasting multiple live shows — like Dancing with the Stars and the Academy Awards. It is highly likely that Netflix is also planning to develop other formats, specifically designed for the live setting.

At the current moment, we don’t have any information on when exactly the platform plans to launch this new feature.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset arrives May 20
Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset arrives May 20
Apple could bring USB-C to the AirPods and other accessories “in the foreseeable future”
Apple could bring USB-C to the AirPods and other accessories “in the foreseeable future”
Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors
Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro rumored to feature sapphire glass and thick bezels
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro rumored to feature sapphire glass and thick bezels
Amazon outdoes itself (and Samsung) with the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 deals ever
Amazon outdoes itself (and Samsung) with the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 deals ever
Google Pay may be able to help you choose the best card for online purchases
Google Pay may be able to help you choose the best card for online purchases

Popular stories

Another phone scam targets Verizon customers
Another phone scam targets Verizon customers
Doomed before launch? Pixel Watch may ship with a very old chip
Doomed before launch? Pixel Watch may ship with a very old chip
Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2
Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2
Google solves leaks by “leaking” Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet but there's One More Thing!
Google solves leaks by “leaking” Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet but there's One More Thing!
Become an iPad pro: Must-know iPad tips and tricks
Become an iPad pro: Must-know iPad tips and tricks
The Motorola Moto G82 comes with good specs and a tempting price
The Motorola Moto G82 comes with good specs and a tempting price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless