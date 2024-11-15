Just before eagerly awaited Tyson-Paul fight, Netflix goes down

You were looking forward to binging one of the best rom-coms of the year tonight on Netflix, "Nobody Wants This," starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell. After all, everyone at work has been talking about the film and you were the only one in your clique who hadn't viewed any of it. So after surviving a tough day at the office you head home, get comfortable, turn on Netflix, and...nothing happens because the streamer is down.





According to DownDetector , the number of complaints it received about Netflix soared from 406 at 7:27 pm ET to a whopping 99,876 by 9:42 pm ET. That's a huge increase and is certainly indicative of an issue at Netflix. 88% of the complaints were related to video streaming while 11% of the submissions were related to problems with the server connection. The remaining 1% had to do with logging into the service.









The issue could be related to the heavy traffic expected to watch the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight which is being streamed tonight on the platform. Most of the written complaints from Netflix users were related to the fight which was free for paid Netflix subscribers. Many said that their connection was constantly getting buffered. Other complained that the video feed was hard to look at while others said that they had no audio. The streaming issues started during the co-main event between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano who were battling it out for the women's Undisputed Super Lightweight Championship.













Finally got the fight to work on my phone...figured I could just AirPlay it to my TV and...nope @netflix won't let me. Thanks @netflix, you are doing GREAT! pic.twitter.com/MjJ2nO1bOm — Zach Halverson (@ZachHalverson) November 16, 2024

These complaints keep coming into Downdetector with comments suggesting that Netflix stick to movies instead of live events. Others said that Netflix obviously can't handle internet traffic of this magnitude.

Despite the large number of Netflix subscribers complaining about the service being down, the streamer's own status page says that Netflix is up and is not experiencing any interruption to its streaming. Back to Downdetector, the outage map shows that Netflix is having problems in major cities like New York, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.





Whether you wanted to watch "Nobody Want This" or the Tyson-Paul fight, Netflix has let down a large number of subscribers tonight.

