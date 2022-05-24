Netflix announces more free mobile games coming to subscribers in May
After adding a couple of mobile games to its free offering since the beginning of the year, Netflix has picked up the pace lately and revealed new partnerships and new games coming to its subscribers soon. After announcing it has teamed up with Exploding Kittens for a mobile game and an animated series, Netflix confirmed that several new mobile games are coming in May.
Three other games will be joining Netflix’s mobile games collection on May 24: Dragon Up, Moonlighter, and Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt. All three games are available for free to all Netflix subscribers regardless of what mobile platform they favor.
Previously without a release date, Exploding Kittens – The Game is now expected to arrive on May 31. Netflix also revealed that future version of the game will have an exclusive expansion pack of cards that will be themed around the Netflix animated series coming in 2023.
To download the new games, Android users must head to the dedicated game tab where they can select which game to download. The same goes for iOS users. According to Netflix, these games should pop up in the Netflix mobile app on the day of release at 10 am PT.
