Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Netflix starts forcing grandfathered subscribers to stop paying Apple

iOS Apple Apps
1
Netflix starts forcing grandfathered subscribers to stop paying Apple
In 2018, Netflix stopped accepting payments for new subscriptions through the App Store, forcing new subscribers and those returning after a brief hiatus to pay Netflix through its website. It has been six years since Netflix allowed such subscribers to pay for their service through the App Store. This way, Netflix could avoid paying Apple its 15% to 30% cut on in-app transactions that go through Apple's in-app payment processing platform.

Netflix representative Momo Zhao told The Verge that all "members on the basic plan who were using an iTunes method of payment" now must pay Netflix directly for service using a credit card or a debit card. Those who signed up for Netflix before the video streamer stopped allowing users to subscribe through the App Store were able to hold on to a good deal for years and continued to pay each renewal period through Apple. 

Netflix has allowed grandfathered subscribers to continue to pay each month through the App Store, but that is about to change. As one "X" subscriber wrote in a tweet, "Netflix stopped working with Apple Pay and didn’t inform me. Now I’m locked out of my $9.99 a month price I had paid for years and I had to get charged $31 until I get a refund through Apple."

Netflix starts telling grandfathered subscribers that they can no longer pay for their service via Apple - Netflix starts forcing grandfathered subscribers to stop paying Apple
Netflix starts telling grandfathered subscribers that they can no longer pay for their service via Apple

If you're in the same shoes as the person who posted the above tweet, you'll have to pay $5.50 more a month for the same plan you were paying $9.99 a month for or pay $3 less per month for the privilege of having your streaming interrupted by ads. No matter which plan you choose, you'll be paying Netflix directly. 

To reiterate, if you are a long-time Netflix subscriber and have been paying through the App Store to maintain your Netflix subscription, be on the lookout for an email from the video streamer that says that if you want to remain a Netflix subscriber, you will have to stop paying your bill through Apple. And you might be paying a little more or a little less each month for Netflix service depending on whether you can live with ads running on the videos you're watching.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut

Latest News

These Apple Watch Series 8 models with 4G are selling like hot cakes at Walmart
These Apple Watch Series 8 models with 4G are selling like hot cakes at Walmart
HMD to release Barbie flip phone this summer
HMD to release Barbie flip phone this summer
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 unveiled as a large productivity and entertainment tablet starting at €699
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 unveiled as a large productivity and entertainment tablet starting at €699
The most insane iPhone 15 Pro Max accessory ever is here
The most insane iPhone 15 Pro Max accessory ever is here
Apple is not developing a smart ring but is considering advanced AirPods with a camera, AI
Apple is not developing a smart ring but is considering advanced AirPods with a camera, AI
Xiaomi introduces three new wearables including the Smart Band 8 Pro
Xiaomi introduces three new wearables including the Smart Band 8 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless