My Pixel Fold will never be a better foldable than the Galaxy Fold - we need another redesign
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
I’ve been using the Pixel 9 Pro Fold pretty much since launch, and Google’s second attempt at a foldable has managed to convince me folding phones are here to stay - even if they won’t be everybody’s cup of tea.
Even though this isn’t a long-term review, I’ll go ahead and put it out there - the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a very solid PHONE - not just a folding phone.
Unfortunately, I’ve discovered that (for me), the foldable experience with the Pixel Fold starts to fall apart once I open it up. And if the goal of buying this phone is to “open it up”... Mountain View, we’ve got a problem!
To get right to the point, even though the inner 8-inch screen of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might just be the brightest and (technologically) best folding phone screen on the market, the square aspect ratio (and overall size) Google’s gone for is simply… awkward.
The problem comes when you find out the “running two apps side-by-side” thing is just about the only advantage of having a large square display at your disposal.
Typing is by far my least favorite thing to do on the 8-inch screen of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, because of the square shape and large and awkward (for typing) screen size.
The even bigger problem is that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is pretty much a square and no matter which way you turn it, so the typing experience simply never feels right, and that’s a dealbreaker for writers like me.
Add to that Google’s horrible keyboard experience (I tried Microsoft Swift - it’s just as bad), and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold becomes a no-go for someone who types all day long.
To be fair, your mileage might vary - especially if your hands are larger, but I still believe the square nature of the screen isn’t ideal for typing.
All in all, this design choice turns out to be the biggest issue I have with my Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which happens to automatically push me towards the obvious alternative - the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (which I now consider switching to).
I’m pretty much convinced the rectangular Fold 6 is what a foldable should look and feel like now (perhaps a bit larger?) as you can easily type with two hands, holding the phone in the (obviously) correct (vertical) orientation.
And of course, you can just spin it around to get the extra horizontal space if you need to run 2/3 apps at once, or watch videos - or if your hands are extra large and that’s how you want to type on the inner screen.
All in all, I’ll keep using the 2024 Pixel Fold simply because I already have it, but if I had to make a choice (again), I’d choose the Fold 6 over the Pixel without hesitation.
But simply put, if the inner display feels underutilized and uncomfortable to use for basic things like typing and watching videos, this results in a major problem for the FOLDABLE Pixel, which relies on that inner screen to justify its existence. It’s really no rocket science.
Now, am I saying Google should go back to the (vastly different) original Fold design? Maybe… Maybe not. Perhaps the perfect compromise will be to copy the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s aspect ratio, or I suppose make the screens a bit larger while keeping the rectangular shape, which feels just right for both typing and watching videos.
Or you know… make a Huawei Mate XT trifold competitor? Just kidding. Google is 5 years away from that.
In the end, one thing I must bring up (since I’m using Samsung as a positive example here) is that the actual latest Galaxy Fold, the “Special Edition”, has a screen that’s more similar in shape and size to that of the latest Pixel Fold. And that’s slightly concerning for those (hello) who prefer the rectangular shape of the Fold 6. In other words, I hope the Special Edition Fold isn’t Samsung’s long-term plan for the Fold series. Or at least not the only one.
Are you with me, or are you with me?
