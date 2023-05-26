Apple to close My Photo Stream in July; here's what you need to know

As Apple notes, the photos and videos on My Photo Stream are already stored on one of your devices. As long as you still own the device where the originals are kept, you will not lose any photos or videos due to the My Photo Stream shutdown. But if a photo you want is not in the library on a particular iPhone, iPad, or Mac, make sure that you add it to the library on that device.



Open Photos and tap Albums.

Tap My Photo Stream > Select .

> . Tap the photos that you want to save, then tap the Share button > Save Image .

Open the Photos app, then open the My Photo Stream album.

Select any photos you want to save that aren't currently in your photo library.

Drag them from the My Photo Stream album to your Library.

To set up iCloud Photos, you need an iPhone running iOS 8.3 or later. On iOS 16 and later go to Settings > [Your name] > iCloud > Photos and toggle on Sync this iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.





On devices running iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or earlier, Turn on iCloud Photos. Once you've enabled iCloud Photo all of the photos and videos in your photo app are added to iCloud. Any videos already stored in iCloud Photos are now available on your device.





To view photos and videos stored in iCloud Photos, open the photos app and tap on the Library tab on the bottom left of the screen. The photos and videos you see are stored in iCloud Photos.



