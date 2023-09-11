Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in
Upcoming event
Apple iPhone 15 event – here's what to expect!
Sep 12, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung pushes out important security update for U.S. Galaxy S23, S22, other models in other markets

Samsung Android Google
Samsung pushes out important security update for U.S. Galaxy S23, S22, other models in other markets
Per SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 line and Galaxy S22 series in the U.S. are both receiving the September Android security update. This is truly a much-needed update since the patch repairs 62 vulnerabilities with the majority of them listed as being high in severity. The update started as being available for Verizon subscribers with the 2023 and 2022 flagship Galaxy phone models and has since spread to other major U.S. wireless providers.

Of the 62 patches, 19 were provided by Google with 4 listed as 'critical' and 19 as 'high.' Samsung's semiconductor division, which supplies Exynos application processors and modems for the phones, chipped in with two 'low' and two 'moderate' patches. Samsung was responsible for 35 patches related to vulnerabilities found in the Samsung Keyboard app, security settings, Dual Messenger, Samsung Knox AI, storage of Phone and Messages apps, Settings Suggestions, One UI's Folder Lock feature, Weather app, Wi-Fi Auto Hotspot, inbound SMS handler, and lockscreen settings.

The Galaxy S23 line is receiving firmware version S91xUSQS1AWHD of the update and version S90xBXXS6CWH6 (which weighs in at 235MB) is available for the Galaxy S22 series in the U.S. Overseas, owners of the mid-range Galaxy A52 in Canada on Bell Mobile, SaskTel, Virgin Mobile, Tbaytel, Videotron, EastLink, Telus, Cahatr Mobile, Fido, Koodo, Globalive, and Rogers are receiving the September security patch with firmware version A526WVLSAEWH1.

Google patches for the September security update for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 lines - Samsung pushes out important security update for U.S. Galaxy S23, S22, other models in other markets
Google patches for the September security update for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 lines

The rugged Galaxy Xcover 5 is getting the September 2023 update in Mexico, Guatemala, and Argentina. The September security update in those markets is carrying the firmware version G525FXXS8CWH3.

Some of the vulnerabilities being patched allow attackers to access information without permission that they have no business being able to get their hands on. So don't shrug your shoulders and skip the updates just to watch that Heckle and Jeckle marathon on cable. Go to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Do it now!

Popular stories

Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless