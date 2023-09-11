Samsung pushes out important security update for U.S. Galaxy S23, S22, other models in other markets
Per SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 line and Galaxy S22 series in the U.S. are both receiving the September Android security update. This is truly a much-needed update since the patch repairs 62 vulnerabilities with the majority of them listed as being high in severity. The update started as being available for Verizon subscribers with the 2023 and 2022 flagship Galaxy phone models and has since spread to other major U.S. wireless providers.
Of the 62 patches, 19 were provided by Google with 4 listed as 'critical' and 19 as 'high.' Samsung's semiconductor division, which supplies Exynos application processors and modems for the phones, chipped in with two 'low' and two 'moderate' patches. Samsung was responsible for 35 patches related to vulnerabilities found in the Samsung Keyboard app, security settings, Dual Messenger, Samsung Knox AI, storage of Phone and Messages apps, Settings Suggestions, One UI's Folder Lock feature, Weather app, Wi-Fi Auto Hotspot, inbound SMS handler, and lockscreen settings.
The Galaxy S23 line is receiving firmware version S91xUSQS1AWHD of the update and version S90xBXXS6CWH6 (which weighs in at 235MB) is available for the Galaxy S22 series in the U.S. Overseas, owners of the mid-range Galaxy A52 in Canada on Bell Mobile, SaskTel, Virgin Mobile, Tbaytel, Videotron, EastLink, Telus, Cahatr Mobile, Fido, Koodo, Globalive, and Rogers are receiving the September security patch with firmware version A526WVLSAEWH1.
Google patches for the September security update for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 lines
The rugged Galaxy Xcover 5 is getting the September 2023 update in Mexico, Guatemala, and Argentina. The September security update in those markets is carrying the firmware version G525FXXS8CWH3.
Some of the vulnerabilities being patched allow attackers to access information without permission that they have no business being able to get their hands on. So don't shrug your shoulders and skip the updates just to watch that Heckle and Jeckle marathon on cable. Go to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Do it now!
Things that are NOT allowed: