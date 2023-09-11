Samsung pushes out important security update for U.S. Galaxy S23, S22, other models in other markets

Per SamMobile , the Samsung Galaxy S23 line and Galaxy S22 series in the U.S. are both receiving the September Android security update. This is truly a much-needed update since the patch repairs 62 vulnerabilities with the majority of them listed as being high in severity. The update started as being available for Verizon subscribers with the 2023 and 2022 flagship Galaxy phone models and has since spread to other major U.S. wireless providers.









The Galaxy S23 line is receiving firmware version S91xUSQS1AWHD of the update and version S90xBXXS6CWH6 (which weighs in at 235MB) is available for the Galaxy S22 series in the U.S. Overseas, owners of the mid-range Galaxy A52 in Canada on Bell Mobile, SaskTel, Virgin Mobile, Tbaytel, Videotron, EastLink, Telus, Cahatr Mobile, Fido, Koodo, Globalive, and Rogers are receiving the September security patch with firmware version A526WVLSAEWH1.









The rugged Galaxy Xcover 5 is getting the September 2023 update in Mexico, Guatemala, and Argentina. The September security update in those markets is carrying the firmware version G525FXXS8CWH3.



