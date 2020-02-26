Star Wars director says Apple doesn’t allow bad guys to use iPhones
The company is known for giving Apple products for studios to use in their productions but it turns out, they come with some interesting conditions attached.
As he was breaking down scenes from the movie, Johnson shared a curious caveat about working with Apple products in movies. Around the 3-minute mark of the video, he says “Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies but, and this is very pivotal if you’re ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera.”
He’s mentioning mystery movies in particular because that’s the type of movie Knives Out is and knowing that about iPhones lets you remove at least of the suspected murderers from consideration.
But what that statement really shows is the extent to which Apple is concerned with its image and wants to control the way the brand is portrayed in pop culture. It’s funny to think that they put all that effort as if someone would see the iPhone in the bad guy’s hands and think “Oh no, I should never buy that product!”
Apple’s diligence when it comes to movie portrayals is even more absurd when you remember that in the real world, bad guys seem to be using iPhones en masse. The company is at odds with the FBI and other authorities for years now because it refuses to unlock the iPhones of criminals. But hey, as long as Bond villains are using Android, it’s all fine!
