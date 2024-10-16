Motorola wants its AI to do more and just get things done, but how?

You can simply talk to Moto AI and it will perform all the tasks you want it to. | Image credit – Motorola

In the meantime, Motorola is making headway with other AI features, which are currently being tested in beta. The company plans to expand beta invites throughout the year, gradually rolling them out to more users. So, what exactly are these AI features?



Earlier this year, Motorola showed off some cool Moto AI features, like Catch Me Up and Remember This. Catch Me Up gives you a quick summary of your notifications, so you don't have to scroll through a mountain of missed alerts. And then there's Remember This, which lets you save live moments or important info on your screen when you activate it.





The Remember This feature could be a lifesaver for having your flight ticket just a click away. | Image credit – Motorola



Another handy tool, Pay Attention, helps you keep track of instructions without the hassle of writing things down or recording long audio notes.



That said, Motorola hasn't specified which devices are part of the beta testing or how users are selected to participate. So, if you're hoping to try out these new AI features, it's still a bit of a waiting game to see if your device makes the cut.

An even smoother multi-device experience





But that is not all. When Motorola introduced Smart Connect, a seamless multi-device experience, it aimed to bring together the Motorola and Lenovo ecosystems. At the conference, the company showcased how Intelligent Awareness will let users manage their devices effortlessly through natural language commands. This means you'll be able to easily discover, connect, and control everything from smartphones to IoT devices, all within a fully integrated ecosystem.



Recommended Stories Smart Connect taps into the power of Hybrid AI, choosing the ideal AI model for each task to enhance both productivity and creativity—whether you're using Magic Canvas or the AI-powered PC creator zone. This means that even traditional devices without built-in AI tools can be upgraded to become AI-enabled.



To top it all off, Meta and Motorola are teaming up to bring smartphone functionalities to Quest headsets. This means users will be able to check messages, access their favorite apps, and more — all without having to take off their headsets. According to the company, Smart Connect is set to make its debut in the Meta Horizon Store soon.



Motorola's AI adventure isn't just starting now; it kicked off back at the 2023 Lenovo Tech World conference with the launch of Moto AI. By June, the company had joined forces with Google to introduce two exciting Moto AI features for the Razr 2024 lineup: Moto Magic Canvas and Style Sync. Moto Magic Canvas lets you whip up AI-generated images from simple text prompts, while Style Sync creates AI-generated wallpapers.



Motorola says future updates to Moto AI will automate everyday tasks, like setting alarms, ordering coffee, and curating music playlists. However, it didn't specify when these updates will hit its phones.