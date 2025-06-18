Facebook is done with Videos, but relax: your old clips aren't going anywhere

– Meta announcement, June 2025

Despite the changes, Facebook users will still have the last word on who gets to see their reels, meaning that one can share their clips with all the friend list, or just a specific group of people. Of course, posting public videos as Reels in Facebook will be absolutely possible.Meta is updating the Facebook video experience by renaming the Video tab to the Reels tab, following the introduction of a unified full-screen video player and consistent design for all video formats. This change will not affect how videos are recommended, which will continue to be based on individual user interests.That's great, but I've been seeing some extremelyvideos on Facebook lately. Maybe a new algorithm is not something that Meta should pass by lightly.Finally: previously shared video content will remain available on user profiles and Pages. Going forward, however, all newly uploaded videos will be classified as reels, so don't be surprised.