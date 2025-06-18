Facebook is done with Videos, but relax: your old clips aren't going anywhere
Meta is introducing some changes.
Are you still using Facebook? Yes? If you love uploading short videos of your cat (please don't do that, there's TikTok precisely for that) – and even if you don't, you're about to see some changes in what was once the most popular social media.
For starters, Meta says it'll be soon "easier to share videos on Facebook" – and this means that the company will simplify the process of creating and posting videos. And all future clips will be dubbed Reels:
Zuckerberg's company is about to roll out the upcoming changes gradually in the coming weeks and months to users across the world (both user profiles and Facebook Pages will get only the option to upload Reels).
Despite the changes, Facebook users will still have the last word on who gets to see their reels, meaning that one can share their clips with all the friend list, or just a specific group of people. Of course, posting public videos as Reels in Facebook will be absolutely possible.
Meta is updating the Facebook video experience by renaming the Video tab to the Reels tab, following the introduction of a unified full-screen video player and consistent design for all video formats. This change will not affect how videos are recommended, which will continue to be based on individual user interests.
That's great, but I've been seeing some extremely dense videos on Facebook lately. Maybe a new algorithm is not something that Meta should pass by lightly.
Finally: previously shared video content will remain available on user profiles and Pages. Going forward, however, all newly uploaded videos will be classified as reels, so don't be surprised.
For starters, Meta says it'll be soon "easier to share videos on Facebook" – and this means that the company will simplify the process of creating and posting videos. And all future clips will be dubbed Reels:
In the coming months, all videos on Facebook will be shared as reels, eliminating the need to choose between uploading a video or reel. Reels on Facebook will also not have any length or format restrictions. Previously, you’d upload a video to Feed or post a reel using different creative flows and tools for each format. Now, we’re bringing these experiences together with a simplified publishing flow that gives you access to even more creative tools. We’ll also give you control over your audience setting of who sees your reels.
– Meta announcement, June 2025
Zuckerberg's company is about to roll out the upcoming changes gradually in the coming weeks and months to users across the world (both user profiles and Facebook Pages will get only the option to upload Reels).
According to the company's announcement, Meta is unifying privacy settings across Feed posts and reels as. Now, the default setting will be the same for Feed and Reels publishing formats. Should one post a reel after the changes come into effect, they'll be asked to confirm extra details like choosing an audience or selecting a new one (if their Feed posts and reels have different settings).
Image by Meta
Despite the changes, Facebook users will still have the last word on who gets to see their reels, meaning that one can share their clips with all the friend list, or just a specific group of people. Of course, posting public videos as Reels in Facebook will be absolutely possible.
Meta is updating the Facebook video experience by renaming the Video tab to the Reels tab, following the introduction of a unified full-screen video player and consistent design for all video formats. This change will not affect how videos are recommended, which will continue to be based on individual user interests.
That's great, but I've been seeing some extremely dense videos on Facebook lately. Maybe a new algorithm is not something that Meta should pass by lightly.
Finally: previously shared video content will remain available on user profiles and Pages. Going forward, however, all newly uploaded videos will be classified as reels, so don't be surprised.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: