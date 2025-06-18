Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Facebook is done with Videos, but relax: your old clips aren't going anywhere

Meta is introducing some changes.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Facebook Videos logo.
Are you still using Facebook? Yes? If you love uploading short videos of your cat (please don't do that, there's TikTok precisely for that) – and even if you don't, you're about to see some changes in what was once the most popular social media.

For starters, Meta says it'll be soon "easier to share videos on Facebook" – and this means that the company will simplify the process of creating and posting videos. And all future clips will be dubbed Reels:

In the coming months, all videos on Facebook will be shared as reels, eliminating the need to choose between uploading a video or reel. Reels on Facebook will also not have any length or format restrictions. Previously, you’d upload a video to Feed or post a reel using different creative flows and tools for each format. Now, we’re bringing these experiences together with a simplified publishing flow that gives you access to even more creative tools. We’ll also give you control over your audience setting of who sees your reels.

– Meta announcement, June 2025

Zuckerberg's company is about to roll out the upcoming changes gradually in the coming weeks and months to users across the world (both user profiles and Facebook Pages will get only the option to upload Reels).

According to the company's announcement, Meta is unifying privacy settings across Feed posts and reels as. Now, the default setting will be the same for Feed and Reels publishing formats. Should one post a reel after the changes come into effect, they'll be asked to confirm extra details like choosing an audience or selecting a new one (if their Feed posts and reels have different settings).



Despite the changes, Facebook users will still have the last word on who gets to see their reels, meaning that one can share their clips with all the friend list, or just a specific group of people. Of course, posting public videos as Reels in Facebook will be absolutely possible.

Meta is updating the Facebook video experience by renaming the Video tab to the Reels tab, following the introduction of a unified full-screen video player and consistent design for all video formats. This change will not affect how videos are recommended, which will continue to be based on individual user interests.

That's great, but I've been seeing some extremely dense videos on Facebook lately. Maybe a new algorithm is not something that Meta should pass by lightly.

Finally: previously shared video content will remain available on user profiles and Pages. Going forward, however, all newly uploaded videos will be classified as reels, so don't be surprised.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash

Latest News

The affordable Motorola Razr (2024) foldable drops to an irresistible price at $200 off
The affordable Motorola Razr (2024) foldable drops to an irresistible price at $200 off
Oppo’s latest mid-range phones are going global next month
Oppo’s latest mid-range phones are going global next month
Upper-echelon 47mm Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) gets an epic discount on Amazon
Upper-echelon 47mm Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) gets an epic discount on Amazon
TikTok gets to live another day as Trump prepares to sign another executive order
TikTok gets to live another day as Trump prepares to sign another executive order
These are (likely) all the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) colorways
These are (likely) all the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) colorways
Hidden controls in latest QPR beta help Pixel users customize their lock screen clocks
Hidden controls in latest QPR beta help Pixel users customize their lock screen clocks
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless