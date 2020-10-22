Update will give Motorola users more control over the camera
Motorola has updated its camera app to version 3.0. The new build will include some of the features that were found on the previous version of the app but updated to be compatible with Motorola handsets sporting larger screen sizes. The app has made the camera controls more intuitive. For example, controls for the timer and flash have been moved below the viewfinder so that users know which features are enabled and which are disabled when composing a shot. Zooming controls have been moved to the bottom of the viewfinder so that the feature can be employed one-handed.
To make things simple for Motorola phone users now and in the future, the new UI will work on all future Motorola devices regardless of the screen size. As an example, on the Motorola razr 5G, the Camera app will deliver a seamless interface experience on both the smaller front display and the larger main display on the foldable device. The new Camera app debuted last month on the razr 5G and will be available on all new Motorola phones launching this year and moving forward.
Those with a compatible Motorola handset can install the app from the Google Play Store. Among the features found in the app include Quick Capture which opens the camera app with the twist of a wrist. Portrait creates a bokeh blur on portrait photos that can be adjusted. In Pro Mode, the user takes complete control of settings such as focus, white balance, shutter speed, ISO, and exposure. With Spot Color, one color is selected to appear in photos while everything else is in black and white. Google Lens will give you search results about an item you are looking at through the viewfinder. And you can open Google Photos from the Motorola Camera app to share, edit, and backup photos.