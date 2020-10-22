Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Motorola Android Software updates Apps Camera

Update will give Motorola users more control over the camera

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Oct 22, 2020, 10:34 PM
Update will give Motorola users more control over the camera
Motorola has updated its camera app to version 3.0. The new build will include some of the features that were found on the previous version of the app but updated to be compatible with Motorola handsets sporting larger screen sizes. The app has made the camera controls more intuitive. For example, controls for the timer and flash have been moved below the viewfinder so that users know which features are enabled and which are disabled when composing a shot. Zooming controls have been moved to the bottom of the viewfinder so that the feature can be employed one-handed.

Motorola moved some AI features such as scene detection to the top of the screen so that they can be toggled on or off. Additionally, it will allow users to easily see when an AI feature is being suggested by the phone. For example, after detecting a scene, the phone might suggest the use of certain settings and modes like night vision or portrait mode. The new Motorola Camera 3.0 app also offers a more refined look by producing a blur effect, rounded corners, and fewer icons.

The manufacturer's blog says, "Customizability is a major focus for our consumers and we wanted to bring the ability to personalize your experience into the camera app. For example, the "shooting modes”"carousel has been simplified and relocated to the bottom of the viewfinder for quick toggling between photo and video. You can even customize this carousel with the top modes that you use most frequently, so you get exactly what you want out of your camera app experience."


To make things simple for Motorola phone users now and in the future, the new UI will work on all future Motorola devices regardless of the screen size. As an example, on the Motorola razr 5G, the Camera app will deliver a seamless interface experience on both the smaller front display and the larger main display on the foldable device. The new Camera app debuted last month on the razr 5G and will be available on all new Motorola phones launching this year and moving forward.

Those with a compatible Motorola handset can install the app from the Google Play Store. Among the features found in the app include Quick Capture which opens the camera app with the twist of a wrist. Portrait creates a bokeh blur on portrait photos that can be adjusted. In Pro Mode, the user takes complete control of settings such as focus, white balance, shutter speed, ISO, and exposure. With Spot Color, one color is selected to appear in photos while everything else is in black and white. Google Lens will give you search results about an item you are looking at through the viewfinder. And you can open Google Photos from the Motorola Camera app to share, edit, and backup photos.

