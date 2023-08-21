Snag the awesome top-tier Motorola Razr+ for $100 OFF its price from Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Unlike most conventional phones, which barely fit into pockets, clamshell foldables fit easily. Furthermore, clamshell foldables are stylish looking and pack a lot of firepower — in most cases. However, one of their downsides is that they are not exactly budget-friendly devices. That said, Amazon currently has an awesome deal on one of the best clamshell phones, allowing you to get one without hurting your bank account — a lot.
As a true high-end smartphone, the Motorola Razr+ offers incredible performance. Packed with the super-powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Razr+ should be more than capable of running demanding tasks and heavy games.
In terms of battery life, the Motorola Razr+ sports a 3,800mAh power cell, which can get you through the whole day without the need to charge — with regular usage, of course. And when you need to charge your Razr+, you will need less than an hour to fully charge the battery. The phone supports 30W charging and even comes with a charger inside the box, which is just unbelievable.
The Motorola Razr+ is indeed an awesome phone, and it's amazing that you can score a nice saving on it. This is why we suggest you go and get one at a discount before Amazon's offer expires.
Right now, the retailer is offering the 256GB version of Motorola's latest flagship foldable, the Razr+, at a sweet 10% discount. This means you will save $100 on a brand-new Motorola Razr+ if you get one through this deal.
As a true high-end smartphone, the Motorola Razr+ offers incredible performance. Packed with the super-powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Razr+ should be more than capable of running demanding tasks and heavy games.
Additionally, the phone boasts 12 MP wide and 13 MP ultrawide cameras on its front cover screen and a 32 MP sensor as a selfie snapper. The shooters on board take awesome pictures and capture videos of amazing quality.
In terms of battery life, the Motorola Razr+ sports a 3,800mAh power cell, which can get you through the whole day without the need to charge — with regular usage, of course. And when you need to charge your Razr+, you will need less than an hour to fully charge the battery. The phone supports 30W charging and even comes with a charger inside the box, which is just unbelievable.
The Motorola Razr+ is indeed an awesome phone, and it's amazing that you can score a nice saving on it. This is why we suggest you go and get one at a discount before Amazon's offer expires.
Things that are NOT allowed: