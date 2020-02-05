Verizon Motorola Android

This Razr teardown shows why Motorola is so flexible with screen repair prices

Daniel Petrov
Feb 05, 2020, 9:18 AM

The first Razr (2019) phones are already in the hands of their respective owners. While Samsung will have its Z Flip moment pretty soon, too, but Moto will stay forever in the history of mobile communications not only as the brand with the first retail phone ever, but also as the first to bring clamshell handsets with modern flexible displays to market.

There is one caveat, though, this form factor is so novel and unproven, that we are treading dangerous waters when it comes to endurance and repairability. The case of the squeaky hinge is already plaguing the Razr, and who knows what else may come from continuous use.

Samsung postponed the re-release of the Galaxy Fold in order to better train the reps on presenting the device and teaching potential buyers how to use the phone. Like, for instance, not to scrape off the cover film which turned out to be an integral part of the flexible display underneath. The Razr underwent a release delay, too, for one reason or another.

In fact, Samsung outed footage called "Caring about...," and it was the first time we saw such a video manual with subtle hints not to peel off anything, or how to push gently to open your $1980 phone. Motorola followed with a series of promo videos for the Razr, one of which warned us that "lumps and bumps are normal" for this type of display. 

Motorola Razr vs Galaxy Fold vs Note 10+ display repair prices


Looking at the teardown video of the Razr above, it's easy to understand why - the whole thing is so tightly glued and packaged together that the guy says it borders on the unrepairable, so you should run to the nearest service center if something happens to it. 

Motorola gives a generous warranty, of course (though not for said bumps) which brings a display replacement down to half the price of what, say, the Fold's screen repair commands.

Apparently, Moto has learned the lesson from the big boys' foldables, and has introduced a reassuring policy for all those potential buyers that are worried about durability. Its flexible display's repair pricing is just $299 if the display gets damaged for some reason out of warranty.

That's just a twenty bucks more than the regular "rigid" OLED display of the Note 10+, for instance, so we can call it cheap, as far as foldable phones go. Here's the full support scheme for Verizon's new Razr darling:

In the U.S., Motorola will offer 24/7 chat support, 14hr/day agent direct access with device analytics. In the event that device or display failures occur, all razr customers are offered 24-hour turnaround and free advanced exchange support with free next day freight under Motorola’s standard warranty. For display defects incurred during normal use we are offering to repair or replace devices free of charge through our standard warranty policy. For all other service required for circumstances that fall outside of the warranty or promotional terms consumers can have displays replaced for $299.00. Outside of the U.S., service plans will be announced when razr is announced locally.


Display repair or replacement priceBack panelTurnaround time
Motorola Razr 2019$299-24-hour turnaround and free advanced exchange support with free next day freight
Samsung Galaxy Fold$599 (*149 if you buy before December 31)
$139 (front screen)		$99up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Galaxy Note 10+$279$99up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and XS Max$329$5993-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone X$279$5493-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone XR$199$3993-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 7 Plus$169$399 (8 Plus), $349 (7 Plus)3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 7$149$349 (8), $319 (7)3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Note 8$239$99 (Note 9), $64.95 (Note 8)10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out)
Samsung Galaxy S9, S8 and S8 Active$219$99 (S9), $64.95 (S8)10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out)
Samsung Galaxy S9+, S8+$229$99 (S9+), $64.95 (S8+)10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out)
Google Pixel 3 XL$280$99Same day walk-ins at iFixit centers
5-7 days when mailed to Google
LG V40$199-5-7 business days without the shipping times
OnePlus 7T$154 (part only, no labor)$317 - 9 days
Samsung Galaxy S10+$269$9910 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Samsung Galaxy S10$249$9910 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Samsung Galaxy S10e$199$9910 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), walk-ins in authorized repair centers

razr (2019)
Motorola razr (2019)
  • Display 6.2 inches
    876 pixels2142 x
  • Camera 16 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2510 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

