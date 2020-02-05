This Razr teardown shows why Motorola is so flexible with screen repair prices





The first Razr (2019) phones are already in the hands of their respective owners. While Samsung will have its Z Flip moment pretty soon, too, but Moto will stay forever in the history of mobile communications not only as the brand with the first retail phone ever, but also as the first to bring clamshell handsets with modern flexible displays to market.





There is one caveat, though, this form factor is so novel and unproven, that we are treading dangerous waters when it comes to endurance and repairability. The case of the squeaky hinge is already plaguing the Razr, and who knows what else may come from continuous use.





Samsung postponed the re-release of the Galaxy Fold in order to better train the reps on presenting the device and teaching potential buyers how to use the phone. Like, for instance, not to scrape off the cover film which turned out to be an integral part of the flexible display underneath. The Razr underwent a release delay, too, for one reason or another.





In fact, Samsung outed footage called "Caring about...," and it was the first time we saw such a video manual with subtle hints not to peel off anything, or how to push gently to open your $1980 phone. Motorola followed with a series of promo videos for the Razr, one of which warned us that " lumps and bumps are normal " for this type of display.





Motorola Razr vs Galaxy Fold vs Note 10+ display repair prices





Looking at the teardown video of the Razr above, it's easy to understand why - the whole thing is so tightly glued and packaged together that the guy says it borders on the unrepairable, so you should run to the nearest service center if something happens to it.





Motorola gives a generous warranty, of course (though not for said bumps) which brings a display replacement down to half the price of what, say, the Fold's screen repair commands.





Apparently, Moto has learned the lesson from the big boys' foldables, and has introduced a reassuring policy for all those potential buyers that are worried about durability. Its flexible display's repair pricing is just $299 if the display gets damaged for some reason out of warranty.





That's just a twenty bucks more than the regular "rigid" OLED display of the Note 10+ , for instance, so we can call it cheap, as far as foldable phones go. Here's the full support scheme for Verizon's new Razr darling:







