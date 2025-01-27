Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Motorola Razr 2024 displayed in folded, unfolded, and half-folded positions against an orange gradient background
There is only one way to find out if you're born for the foldable lifestyle, and that is by getting a phone that can fold in half. Yep, until you try living with one, you can't really know if it's something you'll love or if you'll prefer to stick with a more traditional handset.

If you're ready to take the bold step into the unknown and get a foldable phone, the Motorola Razr (2024) is available at a generous discount at the official store, making it a great choice for a first foldable device.

Motorola Razr (2024): Save $100 on Motorola.com!

$599 99
$699 99
$100 off (14%)
The Motorola Razr (2024) is discounted by $100 at Motorola. In addition, you can save up to 25% with a trade-in of a Razr (2023) phone. But even if you don't have a foldable to trade, Motorola is offering in a $50 trade-in discount on most phones. Act fast and save today!
Buy at Motorola
 

Right now, this handsome fella can be yours for $100 off its price, meaning you can snag one for just $599.99, down from $699.99. In case you've already experienced what it's like to own a foldable phone and have an older Razr (2023) or another eligible foldable lying around, you can trade it in for up to an additional 25% discount. But even if you don’t have such a phone to trade, Motorola is offering an extra $50 trade-in discount on most handsets.

While it's not technically a high-end device, the Razr (2024) offers speedy mid-range performance, boasting a capable MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM. This means it handles most tasks without any issues and should be perfect for most people. What's more, it supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, which makes it feel snappy and delivers a great viewing experience, as it rocks a beautiful 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support.

Its camera performance could have been better, though. While its 50 MP main snapper takes decent-looking photos, it tends to oversharpen them. Furthermore, bright areas may lose some detail, and the colors often have a blue or green tint. That said, foldable handsets don’t usually rank among the best camera phones, and we can't expect a foldable mid-ranger to excel in this department.

Truth be told, the Motorola Razr (2024) brings a lot to the table for its current sub-$600 price. Therefore, we encourage you to act quickly and snag one for less now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video

Latest News

Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
Galaxy Z Flip 7 to leave Snapdragon 8 Elite behind, leak suggests, but will Samsung make it worth your while?
Galaxy Z Flip 7 to leave Snapdragon 8 Elite behind, leak suggests, but will Samsung make it worth your while?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless