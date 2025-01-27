Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
There is only one way to find out if you're born for the foldable lifestyle, and that is by getting a phone that can fold in half. Yep, until you try living with one, you can't really know if it's something you'll love or if you'll prefer to stick with a more traditional handset.
If you're ready to take the bold step into the unknown and get a foldable phone, the Motorola Razr (2024) is available at a generous discount at the official store, making it a great choice for a first foldable device.
Right now, this handsome fella can be yours for $100 off its price, meaning you can snag one for just $599.99, down from $699.99. In case you've already experienced what it's like to own a foldable phone and have an older Razr (2023) or another eligible foldable lying around, you can trade it in for up to an additional 25% discount. But even if you don’t have such a phone to trade, Motorola is offering an extra $50 trade-in discount on most handsets.
Its camera performance could have been better, though. While its 50 MP main snapper takes decent-looking photos, it tends to oversharpen them. Furthermore, bright areas may lose some detail, and the colors often have a blue or green tint. That said, foldable handsets don’t usually rank among the best camera phones, and we can't expect a foldable mid-ranger to excel in this department.
While it's not technically a high-end device, the Razr (2024) offers speedy mid-range performance, boasting a capable MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM. This means it handles most tasks without any issues and should be perfect for most people. What's more, it supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, which makes it feel snappy and delivers a great viewing experience, as it rocks a beautiful 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support.
Its camera performance could have been better, though. While its 50 MP main snapper takes decent-looking photos, it tends to oversharpen them. Furthermore, bright areas may lose some detail, and the colors often have a blue or green tint. That said, foldable handsets don’t usually rank among the best camera phones, and we can't expect a foldable mid-ranger to excel in this department.
Truth be told, the Motorola Razr (2024) brings a lot to the table for its current sub-$600 price. Therefore, we encourage you to act quickly and snag one for less now!
