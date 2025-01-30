Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Get free earbuds and a tablet with this unmissable Motorola Razr+ (2023) deal

A hand holding a Motorola Razr+ (2023).
Motorola's Razr foldables may not be as powerful as their Galaxy Z Flip cousins; however, you can often get them at unmissable deals.

For instance, Motorola is offering a sweet promo on its former flagship, the Razr+ (2023), which lets you score massive savings right now. While the phone is available at its MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of $999.99, you can grab a pair of Bose QuietComfort II earbuds as a freebie.

Motorola Razr+ (2023): Get it with free earbuds and a tablet

$999 99
$1599 99
$600 off (38%)
Get the Motorola Razr+ (2023) at Motorola and score a pair of free high-end Bose QuietComfort II earbuds. In addition, enter promo code 'TABLETFREE' at checkout and grab a free Lenovo P11 tablet bundled with a stylus and keyboard. This way, you'll score over $600 in savings. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Motorola


But the goodies don't stop there! By entering promo code 'TABLETFREE' at checkout, you can also nab a free Lenovo P11 tablet bundled with a stylus and keyboard. So, when you add up all the savings, it appears you'll save over $600 if you don't dilly-dally and pull the trigger on this offer now.

The last-gen Razr+ still holds its own, offering stable performance. Its high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and 8GB of RAM allow it to tackle most tasks without issues. What's more, it takes beautiful photos with its 12 MP and 13 MP rear cameras and 32 MP selfie snapper. It should also continue to receive security updates for over two years, so it still has quite a bit of life left in it.

In addition to getting a capable foldable phone, you're also scoring a pair of high-end earbuds, as the Bose QuietComfort II are ranked among the best earphones on the market. They deliver premium sound and have top-tier ANC, which can mute the whole world.

As for the Lenovo P11, it won't wow you with top-tier performance, but its MediaTek Helio G99 chipset can handle day-to-day tasks with ease. Plus, this bad boy has obviously been designed to serve as an entertainment device. It offers a pleasant viewing experience on the cheap, packing an 11.5-inch LCD screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also delivers good battery life, as its 7,700mAh power cell can easily get you through the day without needing a recharge.

Overall, all three devices offer great value and we believe this is an unmissable deal. So, don't hesitate and save today!
