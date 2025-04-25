Motorola phones are the first to bring this unique AI feature to consumers
Motorola introduced several new smartphones in just about a month or so, but something that might have gone under the radar is the company’s new partnership with Perplexity to bring the latter’s AI app to consumers.
In order to make its AI companion, moto ai, as intuitive and proactive as possible, Motorola announced is integrating with major leaders in the AI field such as Google, Meta, Microsoft and Perplexity.
Furthermore, Motorola smartphone users will receive three months of Perplexity Pro, a paid tier of the AI search app that offers additional discovery and advanced features that aren’t available in the free version.
The new partnership represents Perplexity’s first and biggest smartphone integration with the Perplexity Assistant also optimized to work with the external display on Motorola Razr phones.
The first smartphones that come pre-installed with Perplexity integration within Motorola’s AI companion are the Razr (2025), Razr+ (2025), and Razr Ultra. Other Motorola smartphones launched after March 3 will receive this AI feature in the form of an update in the future.
It’s also important to mention that while Perplexity’s Android app can be set as the default assistant, that role will continue to be taken by Google’s Gemini on all Motorola smartphones that support AI features.
The US-based handset maker announced this week that for the first time on a smartphone, Perplexity’s AI-enhanced search is integrated directly within moto ai. To access this AI feature, Motorola users have the choice to “Explore with Perplexity,” which allows them to dive deeper into a topic using the company’s powerful search functionalities.
Motorola Razr phones are the first to come with Perplexity's AI app pre-installed | Image credit: Motorola
The 3-month trial of the Perplexity Pro will be available for all customers who purchase any new Motorola devices launched from March 3, 2025, onward. However, this feature will not be available in China or any “sanctioned countries or jurisdictions that violate any financial, economic or trade sanctions administered or enforced by the United States.” It’s also only available to new Perplexity Pro subscribers.
