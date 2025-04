Motorola phones are the first to bring this unique AI feature to consumers

Explore with Perplexity

Motorola Razr phones are the first to come with Perplexity's AI app pre-installed | Image credit: Motorola

The new partnership represents Perplexity’s first and biggest smartphone integration with the Perplexity Assistant also optimized to work with the external display on Motorola Razr phones.The 3-month trial of the Perplexity Pro will be available for all customers who purchase any new Motorola devices launched from March 3, 2025, onward. However, this feature will not be available in China or any “sanctioned countries or jurisdictions that violate any financial, economic or trade sanctions administered or enforced by the United States.” It’s also only available to new Perplexity Pro subscribers.The first smartphones that come pre-installed with Perplexity integration within Motorola’s AI companion are the Razr (2025) Razr+ (2025) , and Razr Ultra . Other Motorola smartphones launched after March 3 will receive this AI feature in the form of an update in the future.It’s also important to mention that while Perplexity’s Android app can be set as the default assistant, that role will continue to be taken by Google’s Gemini on all Motorola smartphones that support AI features.