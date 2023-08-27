Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola is expected to introduce a new accessory for phones, which will enable two-way satellite calling and text messaging. Despite not being a standard yet in the smartphone ecosystem, satellite connectivity is starting to get more and more traction as handset makers are looking for way to make their products stand out.
To make it easier for its brand to become recognizable in the satellite connectivity field, Motorola announced it will release a Tiantong satellite phone module by the end of the month, GizmoChina reports.
The satellite phone module will be introduced in China since it will connect to the country’s Tiantong-1 satellite. It’s unclear whether or not Lenovo and Motorola will launch the phone accessory in other countries in the coming months. No word on price and availability have been unveiled yet.
Fortunately, there are options if you’re a Motorola fan. For example, the most recent Motorola rugged phone, the Defy 2, supports satellite connectivity. Not only that, but those who use the phone can also share their location and check-ins.
While Apple and Huawei are among the most popular brands that offer satellite connectivity on some of their devices, Motorola is in the process of becoming a popular choice among those looking for this type of phone.
As the title says, the accessory will enable two-way satellite phone calls and text messaging. It’s also important to mention that the phone module will connect to China’s space-based information satellite, Tiantong-1, the same used by Huawei Mate 60 series.
