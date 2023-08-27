Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging

Accessories Motorola
@cosminvasile
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola is expected to introduce a new accessory for phones, which will enable two-way satellite calling and text messaging. Despite not being a standard yet in the smartphone ecosystem, satellite connectivity is starting to get more and more traction as handset makers are looking for way to make their products stand out.

While Apple and Huawei are among the most popular brands that offer satellite connectivity on some of their devices, Motorola is in the process of becoming a popular choice among those looking for this type of phone.

To make it easier for its brand to become recognizable in the satellite connectivity field, Motorola announced it will release a Tiantong satellite phone module by the end of the month, GizmoChina reports.

As the title says, the accessory will enable two-way satellite phone calls and text messaging. It’s also important to mention that the phone module will connect to China’s space-based information satellite, Tiantong-1, the same used by Huawei Mate 60 series.

The satellite phone module will be introduced in China since it will connect to the country’s Tiantong-1 satellite. It’s unclear whether or not Lenovo and Motorola will launch the phone accessory in other countries in the coming months. No word on price and availability have been unveiled yet.

Fortunately, there are options if you’re a Motorola fan. For example, the most recent Motorola rugged phone, the Defy 2, supports satellite connectivity. Not only that, but those who use the phone can also share their location and check-ins.

Popular stories

Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
Pay as low as $30 a month for unlimited service by moving to Cricket's Multi-Month Unlimited Plan
Pay as low as $30 a month for unlimited service by moving to Cricket's Multi-Month Unlimited Plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless