Affordable Moto G60s is coming to Europe: A new budget king?

Price and availability

Motorola's budget-friendly phone will be available in Europe in the coming weeks. The price for the base variant with 4GB of RAM 128GB of storage is €249.99, while the 6GB of RAM Moto G60s costs €269.99. In the box, you get a headset, a protective cover, a charger, and a USB-C charging cable.

Performance-wise the new Moto G60s counts on the MediaTek Helio G95 processor to do the job, but unfortunately, it lacks 5G support. The mid-range class chip is combined with 4 or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price difference between the two options is small, so we think going for the version with more RAM is worth it. Don’t worry about running out of the 128GB the phone comes with, as the G60s supports expandable storage via a MicroSD card.As for its software, the Moto G60s comes with Android 11 out of the box, with an expected future update to Android 12.The Motorola Moto G60s has a smaller battery than its more expensive sibling, the Moto G60. It is a 5,000mAh unit, which is 1,000mAh less than its less affordable brother. But this shouldn’t be a reason to worry, as it is still big in size. The battery also supports 50W fast wired charging, which according to Motorola translates into 12 hours of battery life with 12 minutes of charging. This also makes it the fastest charging Motorola phone ever.