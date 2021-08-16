Affordable Moto G60s is coming to Europe: A new budget king?0
Design
Motorola’s newest budget endeavor also has a budget-looking design. The Moto G60s has a plastic body, with three plastic buttons on its right side. This phone is a bit on the thick and heavy side, with thickness of 9.6mm and a 212g weight. As for its color options, the phone has two: Ink Blue and Iced Mint.
The Moto G60s’ back has a matte grippy finish. It also features a triple-camera system with a dedicated depth sensor. The phone's camera module almost doesn’t protrude from the body. The cameras are packed in a trendy rectangular design that is familiar from other phones. The front of the Moto G60s features a big display with a punch-hole selfie camera. Its chin isn’t the smallest, but that’s okay considering the phone’s price.
Motorola Moto G60s official pictures
Display and cameras
The Motorola Moto G60s has a large 6.7-inch 120Hz LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. This panel looks to be one of the best in the phone’s price category. The high refresh rate of the screen should guarantee the budget Moto phone runs very smoothly when navigating.
As for the back cameras, like we mentioned they are three in total. The main shooter is a 64MP sensor with quad pixel technology and an f/1.7 aperture. Next to it sit an 8MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP f/2.2 aperture macro camera. Below the dual-LED flash sits a 2MP depth sensor, which should come in handy for those portrait shots.
Performance, storage, software, and battery.
Performance-wise the new Moto G60s counts on the MediaTek Helio G95 processor to do the job, but unfortunately, it lacks 5G support. The mid-range class chip is combined with 4 or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price difference between the two options is small, so we think going for the version with more RAM is worth it. Don’t worry about running out of the 128GB the phone comes with, as the G60s supports expandable storage via a MicroSD card.
As for its software, the Moto G60s comes with Android 11 out of the box, with an expected future update to Android 12.
The Motorola Moto G60s has a smaller battery than its more expensive sibling, the Moto G60. It is a 5,000mAh unit, which is 1,000mAh less than its less affordable brother. But this shouldn’t be a reason to worry, as it is still big in size. The battery also supports 50W fast wired charging, which according to Motorola translates into 12 hours of battery life with 12 minutes of charging. This also makes it the fastest charging Motorola phone ever.
Price and availability
Motorola’s budget-friendly phone will be available in Europe in the coming weeks. The price for the base variant with 4GB of RAM 128GB of storage is €249.99, while the 6GB of RAM Moto G60s costs €269.99. In the box, you get a headset, a protective cover, a charger, and a USB-C charging cable.