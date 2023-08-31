Motorola reveals all Moto G54 specs ahead of launch
Motorola has already confirmed the Moto G54 will be officially introduced in India on September 6, but the US-based company didn’t say anything about the phone’s specs.
For reasons unknown though, Motorola India decided to go live with the Moto G54’s webpage, so besides getting the entire list of specs, we’re also getting a look at all three different colors that will be available at launch: Mint Green, Midnight Blue, and Pearl Blue.
Furthermore, the Moto G54 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a dual camera setup (50MP + 8MP), and a secondary 16-megapixel camera for selfies.
Other highlights of the phone include a fingerprint reader, face unlock, Type-C port, dual-SIM support, 3.5mm audio jack, 5G support, and NFC (Near Field Communications).
The Moto G54 will ship with Android 13 right out of the box, but Motorola has already confirmed the phone will receive an Android 14 upgrade, as well as 3 years of security updates.
Although Motorola India confirmed it will introduce the Moto G54 on September 6, the phone will actually be officially unveiled one day earlier in China. It will be interesting to see if there will be any hardware differences between the two models because the prices will surely be different.
According to the technical specifications list, at least two versions of the Moto G54 will be launched in India next month: 128GB and 256GB. The phone’s official page (via Crazreview) mentions the Moto G54 will be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, coupled with either 8 or 12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal memory.
Motorola also confirmed the Moto G54 will be powered by a massive 6,000 mAh battery, but there’s no word on fast charging capabilities yet. The Moto G54 will feature an IP52 water-repellent design.
