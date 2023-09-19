Motorola's unlocked Moto G Stylus (2022) mid-ranger incredibly drops below $100





That's where a bunch of Motorola 's handsets come in, delivering excellent overall value at pretty much unrivaled prices in major markets like the US. But even by this brand's "normal" standards, last year's 4G LTE-only Moto G Stylus is impressively and unusually cheap right now, which is why you might want to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G88 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2460 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 10W Charging Support, Twilight Blue Color, Stylus Included $208 off (69%) Buy at Amazon





Amazon is technically listing the pen-wielding device at a 29 percent discount from a $129.99 regular price at the time of this writing, but of course, that's not how much (or how little) the Moto G Stylus (2022) was originally made available for.





Instead, the budget-friendly 6.8-incher used to go for $299.99 back in the day, and compared to that, you're currently looking at saving a whopping $208.31 (or 69 percent). That's a remarkable and completely unprecedented markdown that's highly unlikely to be beaten anytime soon, especially with the phone looking set for imminent discontinuation.





While Motorola is still selling this thing (at a considerably higher price than Amazon), Best Buy doesn't appear to have it in stock anymore and may well never replenish its inventory before other retailers and the handset manufacturer itself inevitably follow suit.









No, that MediaTek Helio G88 processor under this handset's hood is definitely not a screamer, but the extra-large IPS LCD screen offers both a nice resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and smooth 90Hz refresh rate technology, which is not something you can (simultaneously) get very easily in the sub-$200 segment, let alone the sub-$100 class of Android smartphones.

While many smartphone buyers nowadays probably wouldn't be caught dead considering a sub-$1,000 model, there are still plenty of people around who don't want fancy foldable designs, the latest and greatest processors, or the largest, sharpest, and smoothest screens, instead favoring affordability and basic day-to-day usability.