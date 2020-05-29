Motorola Moto E LE coming soon, likely to succeed the Moto E6
Motorola is getting ready to launch a brand-new smartphone that may succeed the affordable Moto E6 of 2019. Called Moto E LE, the new handset hasn't been officially announced, but we spotted its name on Verizon's website.
The Moto E LE runs Android 10 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor (this is newer and better than the Snapdragon 435 that's powering the Moto E6).
There's a 3550 mAh battery inside the Moto E LE, while its screen has a 720 x 1520 pixel resolution. We don't know the size of the screen, but we know the new phone's overall dimensions: 159.77 x 76.25 x 8.65 mm. This means the new device is taller and a bit wider than the Moto E6 (149.7 x 72.3 x 8.57 mm) and, most probably, its display has a diagonal of over 6 inches.
Design-wise, it's likely that the Moto E LE resembles the Moto E6 Plus (a phone that isn't officially sold in the US) rather than the regular E6. And this would be a good thing, because the regular E6 looks outdated - even for 2019.
We assume that the Moto E LE will be available not just on Verizon, but also unlocked and on other carriers, possibly costing around $150. We'll be here to let you know when Motorola decides to announce this new Moto E-series phone.