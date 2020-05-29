Motorola Android

Motorola Moto E LE coming soon, likely to succeed the Moto E6

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
May 29, 2020
Motorola is getting ready to launch a brand-new smartphone that may succeed the affordable Moto E6 of 2019. Called Moto E LE, the new handset hasn't been officially announced, but we spotted its name on Verizon's website.

At the moment, we're not quite sure what LE stands for in the name of this upcoming device. Moreover, we don't have any images showing the phone. Fortunately, some of the specs of the Moto E LE have been made public by Verizon, and it certainly seems that the handset is an upgrade over the Moto E6.

The Moto E LE runs Android 10 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor (this is newer and better than the Snapdragon 435 that's powering the Moto E6).

There's a 3550 mAh battery inside the Moto E LE, while its screen has a 720 x 1520 pixel resolution. We don't know the size of the screen, but we know the new phone's overall dimensions: 159.77 x 76.25 x 8.65 mm. This means the new device is taller and a bit wider than the Moto E6 (149.7 x 72.3 x 8.57 mm) and, most probably, its display has a diagonal of over 6 inches.

Design-wise, it's likely that the Moto E LE resembles the Moto E6 Plus (a phone that isn't officially sold in the US) rather than the regular E6. And this would be a good thing, because the regular E6 looks outdated - even for 2019.

We assume that the Moto E LE will be available not just on Verizon, but also unlocked and on other carriers, possibly costing around $150. We'll be here to let you know when Motorola decides to announce this new Moto E-series phone.

