Motorola makes a change so that Razr 5G buyers don't worry about getting shipped a used unit



Yesterday we told you that before Amazon ships the Motorola Razr 5G to a customer, it takes the foldable phone out of its oddly shaped box first to close the device before replacing it. It seems that shipping the Razr with the screen open resulted in too many cracked, scratched, or damaged screens when these units arrived at consumers homes. And those models that Amazon unboxed, folded, and boxed again were arriving with something else on the phone that was irritating Razr 5G buyers: fingerprints. Consumers thought that the phones they had received was shipped in used condition (more on this later).

Motorola changes the way that the Razr 5G gets shipped







As the online retailer noted in the listing for the Razr 5G on its website: "originally, RAZR was meant to be shipped in the unfolded position. However, to better protect the display, we have folded your RAZR – it’s safer but may not look as elegant as we hoped. We apologize if you see fingerprints on your device. We assure you your RAZR is brand new." Still, that statement might not bring much assurance to Amazon customers who shelled out nearly $1,000 for the phone.









According to ars technica , Motorola has decided to make a change and is now shipping its nostalgia inducing handset folded directly from the factory. In a statement made on Friday the company said, "Motorola is packaging the new razr in its closed form at the factory level. Once the device leaves our facilities it is not reopened. Motorola places strict requirements on handling with gloves and sanitation procedures along with shipping protocols aimed at providing a great out of box experience. As with all products, we'll continue to closely monitor and make additional adjustments as needed to give the best consumer experience."





Another issue has been raised about Motorola discussing its "sanitation procedures" including the use of gloves. When was the last time that you heard of a criminal wearing gloves so that he could leave fingerprints for the cops to find? Motorola later responded to this discrepancy by saying, "We are aware of this issue and are implementing steps to prevent this from happening moving forward."





Prior to the change, the customer experience that Amazon customers received wasn't exactly worth a five-star comment. Just take a look at this one-star review left on Amazon's website by Adolfo A. Sandoval Berro who posted it in the early days of this month. "I was really exited on receiving my brand new Mortorola Razr 5G 2020 but guess what?? when unboxing it what was my very disappointing surprise?? The phone was not brand new!!!! someone have already manipulated it!!! There was not protector film on the inner screen, the protector film on the outer screen was off set really bad and the device came folded inside its packaging!!! (it comes unfolded from manufacturing) and last but not least, when inspecting the lid of the box I could notice that someone did some hand cutting inside in order to make the lid fit with the phone folded... This is extremely disappointing, not sure who to blame either Motorola or Amazon!!! I received no headset as well."





Other one-star reviews on the site commented on the Razr 5G arriving used such as this one: "Unbelievable. Received the phone in the same conditions as described in other reviews. Folded, with no film on inside screen and crooked film on outside screen. The screen shows very distinct marks from foldings. But besides packaging issues, the primary reason that convinced me to return the device, that I haven't so far read in other reviews, is that the screen squeaks when opening and closing."







Frankly, you can't fault Amazon customers for believing that the phone they bought was used. After all, the screen protector was removed (taking away the thrill of hearing the sound of the plastic getting peeled off the display) and fingerprints belonging to a stranger marred the finish of the device.





If Motorola follows through on the change, we should see an improvement in the tone of the comments left by Razr 5G buyers.

