Motorola launches first open beta program for testing fancy Moto AI features
Motorola has just announced its first open beta program for testing advanced Moto AI features. Users with the new Razr phones or the Edge 50 Ultra can test new features in the works, including notifications summaries and more. Motorola will take into account the feedback received from test users to shape the future of its generative AI features.
Motorola is now launching its first open beta program starting November 27. It will allow users to test advanced Moto AI features. Earlier this year, Motorola previewed some of the Moto AI features with the Edge 50 and Razr 50, among which were intelligent photography tools and image and artwork creation.
Of course, thanks to generative AI, you can search using natural language: through voice or text. Thanks to this, you can get immediate assistance and answers to questions. Smart Actions will let you quickly start a task like taking a selfie or scanning a document with a single command.
The Moto AI open beta program is available globally starting November 27. People rocking the Razr 50 Ultra or the Motorola Razr+, Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr, and the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra can join the beta. You will receive a notification to sign up; for more information and registration details, visit motorola.com.
I personally find these new advanced features pretty exciting. Eligible users will be able to test them and give feedback to Motorola about the experience with them, but I can safely say that at least on paper, those sound pretty cool.
I am immediately drawn to the Catch me up feature, as I tend to leave my phone for long periods of time while focusing on my life, friends and activities. It would be super cool if AI could just tell me if there's something important I've missed during these periods and I won't have to spend precious minutes scrolling through countless notifications.
For years, Motorola has taken advantage of the power of AI for image quality enhancements and optimization of battery and display performance. But the times are changing and generative AI is now becoming the hot topic in the mobile tech industry: we are seeing glimpses of what it could do to make our lives easier, and things are looking exciting.
Motorola is now launching its first open beta program starting November 27. It will allow users to test advanced Moto AI features. Earlier this year, Motorola previewed some of the Moto AI features with the Edge 50 and Razr 50, among which were intelligent photography tools and image and artwork creation.
The advanced Moto AI features you would be able to test include:
- Catch me up: which keeps you up to date, regardless of how long you've been away from your phone. You will get a summary of the most important messages, and you can ask Moto AI to fill you in on what you might've missed.
- Pay attention: this feature eliminates the need for notetaking. You can press record and let Moto AI take care of capturing, transcribing, and summarizing key points from meetings and conversations.
- Remember this: this feature lets Moto AI remember moments you would want to look back to. Moto AI provides relevant insights, context, photos, screenshots, and facts that are stored privately in your Journal. When you want to revisit a sweet memory, Moto AI can bring it back to life.
But that's not all! Motorola is also launching an accessible search bar to help you find what you need. You would be able to search the Internet, find apps, contacts, settings, and more. You also have three intuitive tabs: Apps, News and Journal there.
Recommended Stories
The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Of course, thanks to generative AI, you can search using natural language: through voice or text. Thanks to this, you can get immediate assistance and answers to questions. Smart Actions will let you quickly start a task like taking a selfie or scanning a document with a single command.
The Moto AI open beta program is available globally starting November 27. People rocking the Razr 50 Ultra or the Motorola Razr+, Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr, and the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra can join the beta. You will receive a notification to sign up; for more information and registration details, visit motorola.com.
I personally find these new advanced features pretty exciting. Eligible users will be able to test them and give feedback to Motorola about the experience with them, but I can safely say that at least on paper, those sound pretty cool.
I am immediately drawn to the Catch me up feature, as I tend to leave my phone for long periods of time while focusing on my life, friends and activities. It would be super cool if AI could just tell me if there's something important I've missed during these periods and I won't have to spend precious minutes scrolling through countless notifications.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: