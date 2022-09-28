Motorola's next mid-range phone has just leaked in official-looking pictures
Motorola’s Moto G71 was quite an appealing 5G phone when it launched back in January. At just €300, the mid-ranger offered more than decent specs such as a stunning 6.4-inch OLED FHD+ display, a triple camera (50MP+8MP+2MP), 6/8GB RAM, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.
The good news is Motorola plans to launch a sequel by the end of the month. The unannounced Moto G72 has been leaked courtesy to a collaboration between PriceBaba and @OnLeaks. Judging by the official-looking pictures, the upcoming phone seems to inherit some of the Moto G71’s specs such as the water-repellent design.
It’s unclear whether or not Motorola will include 5G support on the Moto G72 since the only version that was spotted at FCC (Federal Communications Commission) lacks the feature. It’s quite possible though that Motorola will launch both 4G and 5G variants at the same time.
As far as the other specs go, few details are available about the Moto G72 at the moment. Still, we can safely assume that Motorola will replace the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset that powers the Moto G71 with a newer one.
The amount of memory will probably remain the same – 6/8 GB RAM and 128GB storage, although Motorola might introduce a few more models to provides more options to customers. Another sure fact is that it will run Android 12 instead of the previous version of the OS.
Rumor has it that the Moto G72 will be powered by a similarly-sized 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. No word on the display though, but if the report is accurate, we should learn everything about the Moto G72 this week.
The good news is Motorola plans to launch a sequel by the end of the month. The unannounced Moto G72 has been leaked courtesy to a collaboration between PriceBaba and @OnLeaks. Judging by the official-looking pictures, the upcoming phone seems to inherit some of the Moto G71’s specs such as the water-repellent design.
However, while the Moto G72 will retain the triple camera configuration, Motorola increased the size of the main sensor to 108MP. The other two cameras are the same though – 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth.
It’s unclear whether or not Motorola will include 5G support on the Moto G72 since the only version that was spotted at FCC (Federal Communications Commission) lacks the feature. It’s quite possible though that Motorola will launch both 4G and 5G variants at the same time.
Along with the pictures, the leak also mentions that the Moto G72 is going to be unveiled this month, which means it should be made official in the next couple of days.
As far as the other specs go, few details are available about the Moto G72 at the moment. Still, we can safely assume that Motorola will replace the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset that powers the Moto G71 with a newer one.
The amount of memory will probably remain the same – 6/8 GB RAM and 128GB storage, although Motorola might introduce a few more models to provides more options to customers. Another sure fact is that it will run Android 12 instead of the previous version of the OS.
Rumor has it that the Moto G72 will be powered by a similarly-sized 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. No word on the display though, but if the report is accurate, we should learn everything about the Moto G72 this week.
Things that are NOT allowed: