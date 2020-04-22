Leaked specs show Verizon's Motorola Edge+ 5G giving OnePlus 8 Pro a run for its price





Well, not only did we learn that it is for a Motorola Edge+ handset, but now we know all of the details thanks to Motorola's own blog that shot the press release prematurely, and then took it down but not before eagle-eyed techies managed to snap it up.





Motorola Edge+ specs, price and release date on Verizon





Yes, apparently the Edge+ flagship will be available on Verizon, and it will go right up against the Galaxy S20 or OnePlus 8 series with a $1000 price tag. What will you get for this money? A lot.





First off, the processor. As any self-respecting 5G flagship this season, the Motorola Edge+ will be outfitted with a Snapdragon 865 chipset and the accompanying X55 5G modem that will be decked out with Verizon mmWave band antennas to boot. A 12GB RAM and 256GB storage memory situation only adds to the good initial impression.





Next, the 6.7″ OLED display. While not a Quad HD 1440p endeavour with 120Hz refresh rate like the OnePlus 8 Pro or Galaxy S20, it will have a good enough Full HD 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. That's the only specs compromise with the phone, and you'll be glad to hear that Motorola will compensate you with a giant 5000mAh battery that should make this 1080p puppy last more on a charge than the aforementioned members of the competition resistance.





Moving on to the camera part, here Motorola pulled almost all the stops by equipping the Edge+ with a 108MP shooter like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The quad-camera kit is completed by a 16MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP telephoto camera. Flip the phone over, and you are greeted by a 25MP selfie-taker, says the post, and adds that the rear camera can record up to 6K video.





All in all, Motorola Edge+ sounds like a pretty good tradeoff between specs and pricing. We can do without the extra resolution and refresh rate numbers if their omission gives us a much longer battery life on charge from the gigantic pack, and the lack of periscope zoom is unlikely to impress anyone looking to equip themselves with a top-notch 5G phone in the up-to-a-grand category. What do you think?





Motorola Edge+ specs and price on Verizon:





Price: $999 or $41.67/mo for 24 months

Processor: Snapdragon 865

Display 6.7" OLED FHD screen w/ 90Hz refresh

Memory: 12GB RAM/256GB storage

Cameras: 108MP main + 16MP wide + 8MP telephoto + 25MP front

Battery: 5000mAh

Motorola has been sending out invitations for an April 22 unveiling of its next flagship phones since last week with the enigmatic "Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent" title, making us wonder what the "e" stands for.