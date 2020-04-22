Verizon Motorola Android

Leaked specs show Verizon's Motorola Edge+ 5G giving OnePlus 8 Pro a run for its price

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Apr 22, 2020, 7:19 AM
Leaked specs show Verizon's Motorola Edge+ 5G giving OnePlus 8 Pro a run for its price
Motorola has been sending out invitations for an April 22 unveiling of its next flagship phones since last week with the enigmatic "Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent" title, making us wonder what the "e" stands for.

Well, not only did we learn that it is for a Motorola Edge+ handset, but now we know all of the details thanks to Motorola's own blog that shot the press release prematurely, and then took it down but not before eagle-eyed techies managed to snap it up.

Motorola Edge+ specs, price and release date on Verizon


Yes, apparently the Edge+ flagship will be available on Verizon, and it will go right up against the Galaxy S20 or OnePlus 8 series with a $1000 price tag. What will you get for this money? A lot.

First off, the processor. As any self-respecting 5G flagship this season, the Motorola Edge+ will be outfitted with a Snapdragon 865 chipset and the accompanying X55 5G modem that will be decked out with Verizon mmWave band antennas to boot. A 12GB RAM and 256GB storage memory situation only adds to the good initial impression.

Next, the 6.7″ OLED display. While not a Quad HD 1440p endeavour with 120Hz refresh rate like the OnePlus 8 Pro or Galaxy S20, it will have a good enough Full HD 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. That's the only specs compromise with the phone, and you'll be glad to hear that Motorola will compensate you with a giant 5000mAh battery that should make this 1080p puppy last more on a charge than the aforementioned members of the competition resistance.

Moving on to the camera part, here Motorola pulled almost all the stops by equipping the Edge+ with a 108MP shooter like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The quad-camera kit is completed by a 16MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP telephoto camera. Flip the phone over, and you are greeted by a 25MP selfie-taker, says the post, and adds that the rear camera can record up to 6K video.

All in all, Motorola Edge+ sounds like a pretty good tradeoff between specs and pricing. We can do without the extra resolution and refresh rate numbers if their omission gives us a much longer battery life on charge from the gigantic pack, and the lack of periscope zoom is unlikely to impress anyone looking to equip themselves with a top-notch 5G phone in the up-to-a-grand category. What do you think?

Motorola Edge+ specs and price on Verizon:

  • Price: $999 or $41.67/mo for 24 months
  • Processor: Snapdragon 865
  • Display 6.7" OLED FHD screen w/ 90Hz refresh
  • Memory: 12GB RAM/256GB storage
  • Cameras: 108MP main + 16MP wide + 8MP telephoto + 25MP front
  • Battery: 5000mAh 

Related phones

Edge+
Motorola Edge+ View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    25 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Top analyst says 2020 5G Apple iPhones are running late; iPhone SE pre-orders top estimates
Top analyst says 2020 5G Apple iPhones are running late; iPhone SE pre-orders top estimates
The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders
The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless