Leaked specs show Verizon's Motorola Edge+ 5G giving OnePlus 8 Pro a run for its price
Well, not only did we learn that it is for a Motorola Edge+ handset, but now we know all of the details thanks to Motorola's own blog that shot the press release prematurely, and then took it down but not before eagle-eyed techies managed to snap it up.
Motorola Edge+ specs, price and release date on Verizon
First off, the processor. As any self-respecting 5G flagship this season, the Motorola Edge+ will be outfitted with a Snapdragon 865 chipset and the accompanying X55 5G modem that will be decked out with Verizon mmWave band antennas to boot. A 12GB RAM and 256GB storage memory situation only adds to the good initial impression.
Moving on to the camera part, here Motorola pulled almost all the stops by equipping the Edge+ with a 108MP shooter like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The quad-camera kit is completed by a 16MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP telephoto camera. Flip the phone over, and you are greeted by a 25MP selfie-taker, says the post, and adds that the rear camera can record up to 6K video.
All in all, Motorola Edge+ sounds like a pretty good tradeoff between specs and pricing. We can do without the extra resolution and refresh rate numbers if their omission gives us a much longer battery life on charge from the gigantic pack, and the lack of periscope zoom is unlikely to impress anyone looking to equip themselves with a top-notch 5G phone in the up-to-a-grand category. What do you think?
Motorola Edge+ specs and price on Verizon:
- Price: $999 or $41.67/mo for 24 months
- Processor: Snapdragon 865
- Display 6.7" OLED FHD screen w/ 90Hz refresh
- Memory: 12GB RAM/256GB storage
- Cameras: 108MP main + 16MP wide + 8MP telephoto + 25MP front
- Battery: 5000mAh