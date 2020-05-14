Flagship battery champ Motorola Edge+ released on Verizon's fast 5G network
The best Motorola Edge+ for Verizon features:
- 5000mAh battery powering an FHD+ display
- Snapdragon 865 and 12GB RAM
- 108MP main camera
- Ultra fast 5G mmWave support
- $999 price
- Headphone jack
Needless to say, the combination of a giant battery pack with a frugal Full HD display has proven time and again to be a winning combination when it comes to battery life, and, thankfully, Moto didn't fall for the pixel density rat race.
Verizon deals on the Motorola Edge+
The Motorola Edge+ costs as much as the humblest member of the Galaxy S20 series on Verizon which doesn't have mmWave 5G support, and as much as the OnePlus 8 Pro, which can't utilize Verizon's 5G as well.
You can get the Smoky Sangria or Thunder Grey Motorola Edge+ on Verizon for $999, and save half of the activation fee if you order online. In addition, customers who get a new line of service on select Unlimited plans can save up to $550 on a new Motorola edge+ with an applicable trade-in.
Those who switch from another carrier to a select Verizon unlimited plan will also get a $150 Verizon e-gift card for a total savings of up to $700. Verizon also throws in the usual freebies like Stream TV, an Amazon Echo Dot and a smart plug.
For current Verizon customers on some unlimited plans the savings can be up to $250 on a new Motorola edge+ with an applicable trade-in with an upgrade, plus a free Disney+ year. Alternatively, you can get the Edge+ for $41.66 a month on a 24-month installment plan to soother your immediate outlay.
Motorola Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus 8 Pro specs
To make the comparison as fair as possible price-wise, we'll use the Galaxy S20 and the 256GB version of the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is also $999. So, let's see how the three stack on paper.
|Spec
|Motorola Edge+
|Galaxy S20
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|Display
|6.7" FHD+ OLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
|6.2" QHD OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
|6.8" QHD OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
|SoC
|Snapdragon 865
|Snapdragon 865
|Snapdragon 865
|5G
|Sub-6GHz, mmWave
|Sub-6GHz
|Sub-6GHz
|RAM
|12GB DDR5
|12GB DDR5
|12GB DDR5
|Storage
|256GB UFS 3.0, not expandable
|128GB UFS 3.0, expandable
|256GB UFS 3.0, not expandable
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|4,000mAh
|4,510mAh
|Charging
|Fast charging,
wireless charging,
reverse wireless charging
|Fast charging,
wireless charging,
reverse wireless charging
|Fast charging,
wireless charging,
reverse wireless charging
|Ports
|USB Type-C 3.1,
3.5mm jack
|USB Type-C 3.1
|USB Type-C 3.1
|Main camera
|108MP, F1.8
|12MP, F1.8
|48MP, F1.8
|Other rear cameras
|16MP, F2.2, Ultra-wide and Macro
8MP, F2.2, Telephoto
ToF sensor
|12MP, F2.2 Ultra-wide
64MP, F2.0 Telephoto
|48MP, F2.2, Ultra-wide
8MP Telephoto
5MP Color filter
|Front camera
|25MP
|10MP
|16MP
Now, there are many nuances a simple table like that can't show properly, for more details check the full specs-sheet comparison. What quickly becomes apparent, however, is that the Motorola Edge+ easily keeps up with the Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Yes, its display isn't Quad HD and doesn't support 120Hz, but the S20 also has to switch to 1080p if you want the full 120Hz (at least for now).
When it comes to battery, the Motorola is the clear winner but the OnePlus compensates with faster charging. In size and weight both phones are almost identical, which shows how much battery capacity Motorola would have had to sacrifice for even faster charging.
And while we're in the era of the true wireless earbuds, many still haven't replaced their favorite wired headphones. The Motorola Edge+ could be what they have been waiting to upgrade to. Sure, LG flagships still have the headphone jack as well, but they're not quite on par in other areas.
In the camera department the battle is just as fierce. The Motorola brings the required hardware to the table, but it's yet to prove itself when it comes to image quality. Software updates are coming out for the OnePlus and the Samsung all the time, bringing more and more camera improvements. Will Motorola be able to keep up? We are putting the Edge and Edge+ through their review paces, and will tell you soon enough.