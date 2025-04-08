Motorola's 512GB Edge+ (2023) drops to just $399.99 with this massive 50% discount
Looking for a top-tier smartphone without spending a fortune? Well, look no further—go ahead and grab the Motorola Edge+ (2023) with this deal.
Motorola is still selling this powerhouse at a massive $400 discount, allowing you to grab one for only $399.99. That's a bargain price, considering the phone boasts flagship-level specs, including 512GB of storage, and would've set you back about $800 when it was among the latest and greatest on the market. On top of that, you can knock the price down even further with a trade-in, making this deal even sweeter.
It's worth noting that Motorola's offer has been around for quite a while now. However, we believe the phone is still worth it—especially at its current price. Plus, it's a great pick for anyone looking for a handset with fast performance and great cameras at a wallet-friendly cost.
Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, it has plenty of firepower, ensuring smooth multitasking and blazing-fast performance. In addition, its 50MP main camera and 60MP selfie snapper take beautiful photos with vibrant colors.
As for software updates, the phone should receive major OS updates up to Android 16 and security patches for over two years, so you won't have to worry about replacing it anytime soon.
Overall, at just under $400, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute no-brainer, offering high-end performance, excellent cameras, long-lasting battery life, and ample storage space. So, don't wait—save now!
Battery life is another highlight. The 5,100mAh power cell lasts up to two days on a single charge. And when you do need a top-up, the 68W fast charging on board will get you back up and running in under an hour. Even better, Motorola includes the charger in the box, which is something rare these days.
