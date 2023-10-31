Catch the wave of savings and snag the ultra-powerful Motorola Edge + 2022 with an awesome discount on Amazon
We recently reported that the ultra-powerful Motorola Edge + 2023 with 512GB of storage space is $100 off its price at Best Buy and can be yours for $699.99. The deal is still available, so if you haven't purchased a new Motorola Edge + 2023 at a discounted price yet, we recommend that you act quickly because you never know how long this fantastic offer will be available.
Since it's an older model, the phone's usual price is a lot lower than the one of the latest Motorola Edge +, and at the moment, Amazon is offering this awesome handset with a sweet 23% discount, making the phone even more affordable. Such a price cut means you will save $147 if you pull the trigger in this deal.
Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, the Motorola Edge + 2022 is a true high-end phone that can deal with everything you throw its way, including demanding games like Asphalt 9.
Additionally, the phone takes beautiful photos with its 50MP main camera and 60MP selfie shooter. Furthermore, the former can record videos in up to 8K at 30fps, while the latter can shoot clips in up to 4K at 30fps. In other words, you will look amazing in your pictures and videos.
Moreover, the Motorola Edge + 2022 packs a nice 6.7-inch screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. In addition to that, there is a big 4,800mAh battery on board, allowing the phone to last you a day and a half on a single charge.
The Motorola Edge + 2022 may be an older model, but it's still worth it. Also, it will be really hard to find a brand-new phone with 512GB of storage space at this price. So, as you can see, this seemingly ordinary phone is, in fact, an excellent bargain. Just be sure to act quickly and take advantage of this deal while it's still available.
