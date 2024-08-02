Hall of Fame leaker shares new images of Motorola's upcoming Edge 50 series handset





The images leaked by Blass show that the Motorola Edge 50 Neo will be available in four color options: Grisaille (black), Nautical Blue, Poinciana (red), and Latte (beige). The handset sports a Gorilla Glass 3-protected 6.4-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, we expect to see the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 application processor. The device will have two configurations with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage.









Three cameras grace the back of the phone and they include a 50MP primary, a 13MP ultra wide-angle, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. As is the case on most Motorola phones this year, the front-facing camera carries a 32MP image sensor behind the lens. If there is one disappointing spec, it is the 4310mAh battery capacity which is a 14% decline from last year's Motorola Edge 40 Neo's 5000mAh battery capacity.





We expect the phone to be introduced sometime next month. The phones include the Pantone Palettes on the rear panel which is a unique way to promote certain colors. We expect the Edge 50 Neo to launch with IP68 protection from dust and water just as the Edge 40 Neo was last year. The device will join the other members of the Motorola Edge 50 line which includes the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and Edge 50 Ultra.









The Edge 50 Ultra is the top-of-the-line Motorola Edge 50 model. Released this past May, that device carries a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 application processor (AP) with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The triple camera setup in the rear is led by a 50MP primary camera and the phone also sports a 50MP front-facing camera. Keeping the lights on is a 4500mAh battery.





Based on the specs, we'd slot the Edge 50 Neo behind the Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Pro, and the Edge 50 Fusion.

