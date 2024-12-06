Motorola teams up with Pantone to launch Razr 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Neo in Mocha Mousse

Motorola Edge 50 Neo in Mocha Mousse | Image credits: Motorola

We applied Mocha Mousse to two different devices because this color is incredibly versatile and stylish. This gives our customers more options for connection, joy and self-expression. We are extremely proud of the products that carry the Pantone Color of the Year 2025 and our multi-year strategic partnership with Pantone

,” said Ruben Castano, Vice President of Customer Experience and Design at Motorola.According to Motorola, the Razr 50 Ultra / Razr+ and Motorola Edge 50 Neo in the Pantone Color of the Year 2025 will be available in select markets worldwide. However, the company didn’t offer any details about pricing.