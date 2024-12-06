Motorola teams up with Pantone to launch Razr 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Neo in Mocha Mousse
Motorola is launching the Razr 50 Ultra / Razr+ and Edge 50 Neo in a new color. The US-based handset maker announced another partnership with Pantone for the release of the two phones in a very special Mocha Mousse color, which is also the Pantone Color of the Year 2025.
A warm brown hue that reminds us of cacao, chocolate and coffee, the Mocha Mousse color is the perfect choice for those looking for a phone that stands out. Both the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra / Razr+ and Edge 50 Neo have been chosen to represent the Pantone Color of the Year 2025, Mocha Mousse, globally.
“We applied Mocha Mousse to two different devices because this color is incredibly versatile and stylish. This gives our customers more options for connection, joy and self-expression. We are extremely proud of the products that carry the Pantone Color of the Year 2025 and our multi-year strategic partnership with Pantone,” said Ruben Castano, Vice President of Customer Experience and Design at Motorola.
Motorola Edge 50 Neo prices start at €500, while the Razr 50 Ultra / Razr+ costs €1200 / $1000. The Mocha Mousse versions might be priced similarly since Motorola didn’t mention any specs changes.
Motorola Edge 50 Neo in Mocha Mousse | Image credits: Motorola
According to Motorola, the Razr 50 Ultra / Razr+ and Motorola Edge 50 Neo in the Pantone Color of the Year 2025 will be available in select markets worldwide. However, the company didn’t offer any details about pricing.
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra / Razr+ (2024) in Mocha Mousse | Image credits: Motorola
