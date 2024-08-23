Motorola Edge 50 Neo benchmark listing confirms MediaTek chipset
Motorola Edge 50 Neo | Image credits: YTECHBMotorola might unveil the Edge 50 Neo next week, but we already know quite a little bit about the mid-range phone. For instance, we know the Edge 50 Neo will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor.
An online retailer listed the phone ahead of announcement and some of its specs were revealed that way. Today, we have new evidence that confirms that Edge 50 Neo will indeed be powered by a Dimensity 7300 processor.
The phone was recently spotted on Geekbench and the listing reveals its name, processor, and amount of memory. The use of the Dimensity 7300 CPU inside the Edge 50 Neo isn’t really a surprise considering that Motorola has been using MediaTek’s chipsets quite often lately.
The Edge 50 Neo packs 8GB RAM and runs on Android 14. Besides that, we know the phone sports a 6.36-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
In a surprising turn of events, a new Motorola ThinkPhone 25 has been spotted on Geekbench too. Codenamed “Vienna,” the phone uses the same Dimensity 7300 processor and has the same amount of memory (8GB RAM), which is a bit strange.
It’s either a spoofed benchmark listing or Motorola plans to launch the Edge 50 Neo as a rebranded ThinkPhone in some markets. In any case, we’ll find out the truth in less than a week since Motorola has already confirmed it has something to unveil on August 29.
