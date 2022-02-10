Bluetooth SIG reveals that a rumor about the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is true

Motorola is one of the hottest names in the smartphone market these days. The manufacturer was heavily involved in the breakout of Android in 2009 with the release of the Motorola DROID, the first handset that could stand toe-to-toe with the iPhone. The DROID X was one of a few 4.3-inch models that were taking Android into large-screen territory. And the Motorola Atrix was a failed attempt at creating a powerhouse that featured the first fingerprint sensor on a phone.





Bluetooth SIG reveals that a rumor about the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is absolutely correct







The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a rebranded version of the Edge X30; the latter was the first phone to be unveiled with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood. This is the sequel to last year's Snapdragon 888 silicon powerhouse designed by Qualcomm although it uses a different naming convention.





Thanks to MySmartPrice , we know that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro has been listed on the Bluetooth SIG website with the model number of XT-2201-1. The same listing reveals without a doubt that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the same phone as the Motorola Edge X30 (with model number XT-2201-2).





The Edge 30 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch POLED (plastic OLED) display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a 144Hz refresh rate. As we said, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will be under the hood with as much as 12GB of memory and up to 256GB of storage. The camera array on the back includes a 50MP camera sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), another 50MP camera sensor in back of an ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

This is not the phone codenamed "Frontier 22" that sports a 200MP camera sensor







The 60MP front-facing camera sensor is behind a centered hole punch for the purposes of snapping selfies and streaming video chats. The 5000mAh battery will charge at 68W out of the box, and Android 12 will be pre-installed with MyUX on top.





So thanks to the Bluetooth SIG, one rumor appears to have been "confirmed." The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a renamed Edge X30. We will know much more about the device including pricing and availability in just under two weeks.





Keep in mind that the Edge 30 Pro is not the phone codenamed Frontier 22 that is expected to feature a 200MP camera sensor, a curved 6.67-inch POLED display, a 4500mAh battery featuring 125W wired and 50W wireless charging rates.





The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (or SIG) oversees the use of Bluetooth in devices and all products using Bluetooth technology must be qualified or certified by the Bluetooth SIG.

