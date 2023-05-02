This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors





That might just be the brand's best-looking Android handset from a purely cosmetic standpoint, at least if you like flashy colors, pronounced curves, and unconventional build materials. The main problem is that Motorola typically charges $699.99 and up for a 256GB Edge 30 Fusion with no carrier restrictions or special conditions, but if you hurry, you can drop that list price to as little as $449.99.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 6.55-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Capabilities, TurboPower 68W Charger in the Box, Neptune Blue Color $250 off (36%) $449 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 6.55-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Capabilities, TurboPower 68W Charger in the Box, Viva Magenta Color, Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds Included $250 off (31%) $549 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola





A Neptune Blue-coated Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is thus more affordable right now than both the Edge+ (2022) and the hot new Edge+ (2023) while a Viva Magenta bundle also including a nice pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds can be yours at the time of this writing for $549.99 after an identical discount of 250 bucks.





You're looking at new all-time low prices for both Edge 30 Fusion variants here, mind you, and both models come with a "delightfully soft" vegan leather finish guaranteed to turn some heads in a mobile landscape dominated by shiny glass slabs that all look far too similar to one another at first glance.





This absolute beaut of a 6.55-inch phone is also remarkably thin and light, especially compared to its aforementioned Edge+ cousins, which are themselves not particularly chunky or bulky.





Unfortunately, the Edge 30 Fusion packs a somewhat outdated Snapdragon 888+ processor that may not raise to the standards of the most demanding power users out there, and predictably enough, that wasp waist makes it impossible for a truly hefty battery to be found under this thing's hood.





Still, a 4,400mAh cell with 68W charging support is nothing to scoff at, and the same goes for the 12GB RAM count, 50MP primary rear-facing shooter, 32MP single selfie camera, and incredibly smooth 144Hz P-OLED screen of this deeply discounted Edge phone.





That Viva Magenta version in particular looks like nothing... your friends have ever seen, rocking Pantone's color of the year to ensure all eyes will be on you after you cough up a fairly reasonable 550 bucks here and choose not to cover up the handset's back with a protective case.