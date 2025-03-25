Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Save $145 on the Motorola Edge (2024) with 256GB storage in this Amazon Spring Sale deal

The Motorola Edge (2024) is available for just $299.99 on Amazon as part of the Amazon Spring Sale event. You get a nice 33% discount, dropping the price with $145 from its the usual $444.99, making this mid-range phone even more appealing then before.

Save $145 on the Motorola Edge (2024) with 256GB storage

$145 off (33%)
The Motorola Edge (2024) is stylish, fast, and built to impress with its 144Hz pOLED display, vegan leather back, and snappy Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. Now at its lowest price yet, this is one of the best mid-range Android phone deals you’ll find during the Amazon Spring Sale.
The Edge (2024) has a sleek aesthetic. It comes with a vegan leather back and a 6.6-inch pOLED display that can go up to 144Hz refresh rate. It also has a large 5,000mAh battery and  68W fast charging to juice it up in a pinch. In fact, in our tests, the phone went from 0 to 100% in just 39 minutes, which is better than the Pixel 9a and even its own 2023 predecessor.

The Motorola Edge (2024) is a mid-range Android phone that has a lot going for it. It’s a refresh of the 2023 model with higher display brightness, better battery life and faster charging. It may not be the most powerful or most future-proof phone out there, but it’s a good choice for casual users—especially when it’s $145 cheaper!

Motorola didn’t change the formula too much, but it nailed the essentials. We found the screen to be both bright and colorful, hitting around 1,280 nits in our tests, which is much better than the previous model. You also get a responsive 144Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling and gaming feel fluid and the phone overall snappy.

The 50 MP main camera takes decent pictures with sharp details and good dynamic range. The 13 MP ultra-wide camera isn’t half bad either, but it does suffer from some loss of detail in the shadows. Remarkably, video stabilization is one of the best features of the Motorola Edge (2024), which remains steady when walking around – quite uncommon for a device of this price.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip delivers decent performance for daily use. It may not be a champion in our benchmark tests, but it did well and was even capable of handling some gaming without a hitch.

The 8GB of RAM help the phone be quick to work with, and the 256GB of storage is plenty for most people. One thing to note is that there is no microSD slot for additional storage.
