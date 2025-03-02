Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers

$145 off (33%)

Grab the mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) at $145 off on Amazon and score one for just under $300. The phone offers fast performance thanks to its capable Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It also takes beautiful pictures and boasts a gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. Act fast and score this awesome phone at a bargain price now!