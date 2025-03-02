GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers

A close-up of the Motorola Edge (2024).
How does getting one of the best mid-rangers on the market for under $300 sound to you? It certainly seems like a deal you can't afford to miss, especially if you're looking for a capable phone that won't break the bank.

Amazon is offering the Motorola Edge (2024) at a generous 33% discount, bringing the price down to under $300. Interestingly, the phone usually costs $445 on Amazon, while at Motorola and Best Buy, it goes for around $550. When we factor that in, you'll actually be saving more than $145, making this deal even harder to resist.

Motorola Edge (2024): Now $145 OFF on Amazon!

$145 off (33%)
Grab the mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) at $145 off on Amazon and score one for just under $300. The phone offers fast performance thanks to its capable Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It also takes beautiful pictures and boasts a gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. Act fast and score this awesome phone at a bargain price now!
Buy at Amazon


If you're hesitating to pull the trigger, you should know that the latest Edge phone is an absolute bargain at its current price. Its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to deliver fast performance, easily handling most tasks and games without hiccups. During our review, we played League of Legends: Wild Rift, which ran smoothly, even though it's a heavy game.

Additionally, you'll enjoy stunning visuals on the gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED display, featuring a 2400 x 1080 resolution, 1300 nits of brightness, and HDR10+ support. The screen also boasts a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate, enhancing the phone's responsiveness and elevating your gaming experience. Plus, scrolling through your Insta feed will be a breeze.

Adding to its appeal is the capable 50 MP camera, which captures impressive photos. However, there is no telephoto lens on board, which means zooming in results in a drop in quality.

Yet, for just under $300, the Motorola Edge (2024) is worth every penny. So, don't wait! Act fast and grab one at a bargain price with this deal now!
