The 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) mobile powerhouse is even more affordable on Amazon; save on one while you can

Now, the truth is that the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is very impressive. Under the hood, this bad boy houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is Qualcomm's best chipset for mobile devices at the moment. In addition to that, the phone packs 8GB of RAM and a whopping 512GB of storage space, which is just huge. You rarely see a high-end smartphone with this much storage space at this price.Another area where the Motorola Edge+ (2023) truly shines is battery life. The phone packs a big 5100mAh battery, which gives it a pretty nice 2-day battery life — with regular usage. Furthermore, the phone supports a whopping 68W wired charging, capable of filling the tank in less than an hour.But it gets even better. You are getting a 68W charging brick in the box with your Motorola Edge+ (2023). How cool is that? Especially in times when manufacturers rarely ship charging bricks with their high-end phones.As we already said, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is indeed remarkable. It gives you top-tier specs for way less than its competitors. And now it's even more affordable thanks to Amazon's current $100 discount. So get your discounted Motorola Edge+ (2023) now before it's too late and the offer ends.