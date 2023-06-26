Motorola slashes prices on its Edge (2022) yet again
The Motorola Edge (2022) is the small sibling of the Edge+ from the same year. The device sports a remarkable display (for its price), decent camera and video properties, and solid battery life. Oh, we almost forgot–it’s now on sale on the Motorola website! Grab yours while you can.
At just $349.99, the Android phone should be worth it, especially if you’re not strict about getting a phone with a premium build and stunning design. So, if you’re interested in a new Motorola smartphone and don’t want to pay its regular price, safely pick this deal! The mid-range device should meet your needs.
As mentioned, the Edge (2022) is solid when it comes to battery life. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that can be fast charged. The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset should meet your basic needs, too. Watching your favorite videos and movies is more immersive with the Motorola Edge (2022), thanks to the integrated Dolby Atmos sound system.
What makes the deal so tempting? For starters, you can own a $599 Motorola phone for 42% less than its regular price. Apart from that, the merchant also allows you to trade in a device you no longer use. Sparing an eligible smartphone drops the price tag by another $200 or more, making it a steal of a deal you shouldn’t miss. The device is sold with 256GB of internal storage in the Mineral Gray color.
Generally referred to as an improvement of the Motorola Edge (2021), the Edge (2022) sports a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ and supposedly delivers smoother gaming and scrolling experiences.
The Android phone also has a triple rear camera setup. You have the primary 50MP camera with f/1.8 aperture. It has a feature called OIS (optical image stabilization) that should produce sharp photos in daylight. There’s also an ultra-wide camera and a macro camera. The 32MP selfie camera should allow you to take decent selfies, too.
