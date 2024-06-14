Moto Tag item tracker appears on certification website

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The next manufacturer expected to unveil an item tracker designed to work with Google's Find My Device network for Android is Motorola. On the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) Certification website (via MySmartPrice) a new device called the Moto Tag was discovered by MySmartPrice. The Find My Device network takes advantage of the huge number of Android devices used worldwide to help them anonymously and securely capture a signal from a lost Android phone or tablet so it can ultimately be returned to its rightful owner (more on that later).

The TDRA Certification website shows the Moto Tag name for the device that will have a model number of  XT2445-1. While Motorola Mobility LLC is named as the manufacturer, the name of the organization is listed as Lenovo (Shanghai). There really is nothing else in the listing that is important and the listing doesn't reveal any particular details or specs related to the Moto Tag, Motorola had previously been mentioned as one of the manufacturers expected to release a tag that works with the Find My Device network.

The Moto Tag will face competition from Samsung's SmartTags and other third-party trackers. The Find My Device network that SmartTags and the Moto Tag will both use employ over one billion devices running Android 9 and later to help you find your lost Android phone or tablet. Because the AirTag uses a different network, Apple's item tracker isn't really considered a competitor to Samsung, Motorola, and the other tracker manufacturers using Google's Find My Device network.

Moto Tag appears on UAE's TDRA Certification site Image credit-MySmartPrice
Both Apple and Google have created alerts allowing iOS and Android users to receive an alert if a non-Apple tracking device has been following an iPhone user, or if an AirTag is stalking an Android user.

With Motorola's 2024 foldable line (consisting of the Razr the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) in the U.S.) expected to be introduced soon, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the Moto Tag get announced during the same time. The clamshell foldables will be unveiled in China on June 25th under the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra monikers and we could see the Moto Tag receive some more certifications over the next week.
