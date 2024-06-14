Moto Tag item tracker appears on certification website





The TDRA Certification website shows the Moto Tag name for the device that will have a model number of XT2445-1. While Motorola Mobility LLC is named as the manufacturer, the name of the organization is listed as Lenovo (Shanghai). There really is nothing else in the listing that is important and the listing doesn't reveal any particular details or specs related to the Moto Tag, Motorola had previously been mentioned as one of the manufacturers expected to release a tag that works with the Find My Device network.





The Moto Tag will face competition from Samsung's SmartTags and other third-party trackers. The Find My Device network that SmartTags and the Moto Tag will both use employ over one billion devices running Android 9 and later to help you find your lost Android phone or tablet. Because the AirTag uses a different network, Apple's item tracker isn't really considered a competitor to Samsung, Motorola, and the other tracker manufacturers using Google's Find My Device network.









Both Apple and Google have created alerts allowing iOS and Android users to receive an alert if a non-Apple tracking device has been following an iPhone user, or if an AirTag is stalking an Android user.



