Motorola Razr 2022 specs finally revealed
The Motorola Razr 2022 is set to make its Chinese debut next week. This is just one of a number of notable smartphone launches scheduled to take place in August. Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 (which Samsung will unveil on August 10th), the Motorola Razr 2022 is still shrouded in (some) mystery.
Motorola originally spilled the tea on Weibo, a popular Chinese microblogging website. In a blog post, a number of the technical speculations of the Razr 2022 were finally confirmed. Notably, we now know for certain that the new Razr will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Qualcomm’s latest and greatest SoC.
With this new Snapdragon chipset, performance should be top of the line, allowing the Razr to effectively stand its ground against the Flip 4, its biggest competitor. Additionally, Motorola confirmed in another post on Weibo that the Razr 2022 will be featuring a 3500mAh battery. This is an increase of 700mAh over the battery of its predecessor and of 200mAh over the battery of the Samsung’s Flip 4.
These figures, coupled with the optimized power efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, means that users can expect respectable battery life from the new Moto Razr. By the looks of it, the Moto Razr 2022 is set to take the world by storm.
Oh, wait. Actually… The Moto Razr 2022 still has no global release date. For the time being, we only know that the Chinese launch will take place on August 2nd. Let’s hope that it will not end there and then.
Up to this point, we had only small bits and pieces of information and little concrete facts. This ends today, however, as a chief Motorola executive has finally shed some light on the company’s much-anticipated clamshell foldable. The information was first covered in an article by Android Authority.
Motorola originally spilled the tea on Weibo, a popular Chinese microblogging website. In a blog post, a number of the technical speculations of the Razr 2022 were finally confirmed. Notably, we now know for certain that the new Razr will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Qualcomm’s latest and greatest SoC.
This is not entirely surprising given the benchmarks that we saw earlier this week, but still represents a welcome move on Motorola’s part. Most foldable enthusiasts have wanted to see the Moto Razr enter flagship territory in terms of specs for quite some time. All previous generations of the smartphone had lackluster internals.
With this new Snapdragon chipset, performance should be top of the line, allowing the Razr to effectively stand its ground against the Flip 4, its biggest competitor. Additionally, Motorola confirmed in another post on Weibo that the Razr 2022 will be featuring a 3500mAh battery. This is an increase of 700mAh over the battery of its predecessor and of 200mAh over the battery of the Samsung’s Flip 4.
These figures, coupled with the optimized power efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, means that users can expect respectable battery life from the new Moto Razr. By the looks of it, the Moto Razr 2022 is set to take the world by storm.
Oh, wait. Actually… The Moto Razr 2022 still has no global release date. For the time being, we only know that the Chinese launch will take place on August 2nd. Let’s hope that it will not end there and then.
Things that are NOT allowed: