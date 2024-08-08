Moto Tag is the first Find My Device Android tracker that asks for its own app

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

By
0comments
Google's Find My Device network is still quite new and being worked on. However, this doesn't stop new hardware from launching, and such is the case with the Moto Tag. This is the first UWB tracker for the network, and it's also the first Find My Device tracker that asks you to download a separate app.

One of the cool things about Find My Device trackers (like Chipolo and Pebblebee) is that, unlike third-party trackers, you don't need a separate app. So basically, as long as you have Google's Find My Device app (which you most likely already have), all should work well. Controls, tracking abilities... - all at your fingertips within Google's app.

But the Moto Tag is a different beast. You're asked to download a Moto Tag app during the initial paring of the Find My Device tracker. The app is simple, though, so no complicated sci-fi tech stuff is needed here.


When you open the app, the tracker is paired and then you have options. You can play a sound on it, or launch the full Find My Device app to see where it is located. You also get a "More" menu, which shows your current firmware version, and has a toggle for the most important function of the tracker, the ability to locate your phone.

The Moto Tag can help you find your phone if you double-tap its button which will trigger a sound to play on the phone. Of course, this works if the phone is within Bluetooth range.

Other trackers like the aforementioned Chipolo or Pebblebee also have apps for Android, but they don't ask for them for you to use the Find My Device trackers.

Technically, the Moto Tag app isn't "required" per se, but it has the "locate your phone" function and firmware updates, and most likely those are tied to it. So, you should probably download it anyway.

Personally, I'm used to different accessories requesting their own apps. But isn't Find My Device app just for that? One thing that surely could annoy me is having two apps for the same thing...
Iskra Petrova
