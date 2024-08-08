Moto Tag is the first Find My Device Android tracker that asks for its own app

But the Moto Tag is a different beast. You're asked to download a Moto Tag app during the initial paring of the Find My Device tracker. The app is simple, though, so no complicated sci-fi tech stuff is needed here.







Technically, the Moto Tag app isn't "required" per se, but it has the "locate your phone" function and firmware updates, and most likely those are tied to it. So, you should probably download it anyway.







Personally, I'm used to different accessories requesting their own apps. But isn't Find My Device app just for that? One thing that surely could annoy me is having two apps for the same thing...

