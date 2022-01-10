Rare Moto G Stylus deal makes the mid-ranger a pretty incredible bargain (with warranty)0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's really not every day that you can find an older member of the company's extensive family of popular mid-end devices at a substantial discount in good working (and cosmetic) condition, so bargain hunters should definitely consider paying Bidallies a measly $129.95 for such a Moto G Stylus unit.
Bidallies, in case you're wondering, is a highly trusted eBay seller with a 98.5 percent positive feedback score based on more than 11,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months, so if the ultra-affordable handsets on sale here are described as "very good" from a cosmetic standpoint, with only "minor" scrapes or scratches present, that's almost certainly what you're going to receive.
The answers are pretty simple, as you're actually dealing with Verizon-locked units originally released a couple of years ago. That's right, this is the 2020 rather than the 2021 generation, packing... the same exact 4,000mAh battery and an identical combination of 4 gigs of RAM and 128GB internal storage space.
Granted, the Snapdragon 665 processor is... no longer ideal, even by mid-range standards, but believe it or not, the older Moto G Stylus edition is actually sleeker and lighter than its successor, tipping the scales at 192 grams with a more premium body blending plastic with sturdy aluminum.
By no means as advanced as what you'd get from Samsung's S Pen-rocking flagships, the stylus experience is at worst a fun distraction and at best a legitimately useful way to boost your mobile productivity and enhance your creativity. All for the low, low price of $129.95, triple rear-facing camera system and modern hole punch design also included. Just keep in mind you'll have to be a Verizon customer to, well, make the Moto G Stylus work.