Affordable Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) gets a hefty $150 price cut, making your wallet cheer

Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy has reliable performance and can handle most tasks without any issues. It should be able to run demanding games like Genshin Impact, too, though not at the highest graphics settings.Similarly, while its camera capabilities might not blow you away, the 50MP main snapper on board takes sharp, vibrant photos with accurate colors. On top of that, the phone comes with a beautiful 6.7-inch pOLED screen boasting a 2400x1080 resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200 nits of brightness, offering a bright and colorful viewing experience without breaking the bank.Overall, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) brings a lot to the table for its budget price. It offers solid performance, a beautiful display, decent cameras, and is currently unmissable at $150 off. So, don't hesitate, especially if you're in the market for an affordable phone. Tap the offer button in this article and snag your brand-new Moto phone with a stylus at a bargain price now while the offer lasts!