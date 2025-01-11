Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Affordable Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) gets a hefty $150 price cut, making your wallet cheer

A close-up of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024).
A stylus-powered phone with solid performance for under $250 might sound like a dream, but it's real, and you can snag it if you act fast.

Right now, you can grab the sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $150 off on Amazon, bringing its price to under $250. With an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of around $400, this deal is definitely hard to pass up. Even though this offer has been around for a while, we wanted to highlight it again, as Motorola's latest stylus-powered phone offers incredible value, especially at this price.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Save $150 on Amazon!

Amazon is selling the sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at a sweet $150 discount, bringing the price to just under $250. The phone delivers solid mid-range performance, thanks to its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM. Plus, its 5,000 mAh battery offers up to two days of power on a single charge. Don't miss out—save while you can!
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy has reliable performance and can handle most tasks without any issues. It should be able to run demanding games like Genshin Impact, too, though not at the highest graphics settings.

Similarly, while its camera capabilities might not blow you away, the 50MP main snapper on board takes sharp, vibrant photos with accurate colors. On top of that, the phone comes with a beautiful 6.7-inch pOLED screen boasting a 2400x1080 resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200 nits of brightness, offering a bright and colorful viewing experience without breaking the bank.

Overall, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) brings a lot to the table for its budget price. It offers solid performance, a beautiful display, decent cameras, and is currently unmissable at $150 off. So, don't hesitate, especially if you're in the market for an affordable phone. Tap the offer button in this article and snag your brand-new Moto phone with a stylus at a bargain price now while the offer lasts!
