Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

At $100 off, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) still outshines its successor

The phone delivers solid performance, has a beautiful display, and is an absolute must-have at this discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) smartphone displayed with its stylus, showing both the front screen and back design against a green background.
Looking for a stylus-powered phone but only have $300 to spare? Well, look no further and just go ahead and get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with this deal.

Amazon is selling this handsome fella at a sweet $100 discount, letting you get one for just under $300, instead of its usual price of around $400. The phone is available at the same discount on Motorola's site as well, with the option of trading in your old phone for additional savings. It’s worth noting that this isn’t a new offer, but we decided to cover it again anyway, since it’s still one you don’t want to pass up.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

$100 off (25%)
Amazon is slashing $100 off the sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), letting you snag one for just under $300. With solid performance and a stunning display, it’s a steal at this price. Don’t miss out—act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Save $100 at Motorola!

$299 99
$399 99
$100 off (25%)
Alternatively, you can get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at the official store, where it's also discounted by $100. You can save even more with a trade-in.
Buy at Motorola


But now you probably wonder why you should get the 2024 model instead of the recently released 2025 variant. While the newer model has a few upgrades like a more powerful chip and a better display, it's not on sale right now, meaning you'll have to spend $100 more. Furthermore, the 2024 variant still brings a lot to the table.

Equipped with a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it handles day-to-day tasks like web browsing and streaming effortlessly. Plus, with its 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 2400x1080 resolution, it delivers beautiful visuals on the cheap. And while it's far from the best camera phones out there, its 50MP snapper takes decent-looking pictures with rich colors.

In fact, the only thing that may stop you from getting this phone is Motorola's poor update policy, as, sadly, it won't receive any major OS updates anymore.

So, yeah! The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is still a great pick! The only downside is that it won’t get major OS updates anymore. On the flip side, it will continue to receive security patches until 2027, so you won’t have to worry about replacing it soon. That’s why our advice is simple: if not receiving the latest major Android OS updates isn’t an issue for you, go ahead and grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $100 off while you can!
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless