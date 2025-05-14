At $100 off, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) still outshines its successor
The phone delivers solid performance, has a beautiful display, and is an absolute must-have at this discount
Looking for a stylus-powered phone but only have $300 to spare? Well, look no further and just go ahead and get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with this deal.
Amazon is selling this handsome fella at a sweet $100 discount, letting you get one for just under $300, instead of its usual price of around $400. The phone is available at the same discount on Motorola's site as well, with the option of trading in your old phone for additional savings. It’s worth noting that this isn’t a new offer, but we decided to cover it again anyway, since it’s still one you don’t want to pass up.
But now you probably wonder why you should get the 2024 model instead of the recently released 2025 variant. While the newer model has a few upgrades like a more powerful chip and a better display, it's not on sale right now, meaning you'll have to spend $100 more. Furthermore, the 2024 variant still brings a lot to the table.
Equipped with a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it handles day-to-day tasks like web browsing and streaming effortlessly. Plus, with its 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 2400x1080 resolution, it delivers beautiful visuals on the cheap. And while it's far from the best camera phones out there, its 50MP snapper takes decent-looking pictures with rich colors.
So, yeah! The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is still a great pick! The only downside is that it won’t get major OS updates anymore. On the flip side, it will continue to receive security patches until 2027, so you won’t have to worry about replacing it soon. That’s why our advice is simple: if not receiving the latest major Android OS updates isn’t an issue for you, go ahead and grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $100 off while you can!
In fact, the only thing that may stop you from getting this phone is Motorola's poor update policy, as, sadly, it won't receive any major OS updates anymore.
