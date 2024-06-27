The budget-friendly Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is a real bargain on Amazon right now
A stylus-powered phone at an affordable price. The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 fits this description perfectly thanks to a $150 discount on Amazon. With this price cut, the 256GB variant of the phone can be yours for less than $250 if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal while it's still available.
Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, complemented by 6GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 offers good performance for day-to-day tasks such as browsing the web and streaming videos. In addition, it can run demanding games, but not at their highest settings.
The phone also comes with a 50MP main camera and a 16MP snapper for selfies. And while not exactly a camera champ, it can take good-looking photos when there is plenty of light. Moreover, it can record videos at up to 4K at 30 fps.
The main drawback of the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is that it's plagued by Motorola's poor update policy. While it's upgradable to Android 14, this will be its only major OS update. That said, it will still receive security patches for three years.
Nevertheless, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is great value for money, especially at its current $150 markdown on Amazon. So, our advice is not to waste time and just get your Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 at a heavily discounted price now!
In addition, Motorola's stylus-powered phone boasts a 5,000mAh battery, which has enough juice to last you the whole day without recharging. As for recharging speeds, the phone supports 20W wired charging but ships with a 10W charger.
