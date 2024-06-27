The budget-friendly Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is a real bargain on Amazon right now





Nevertheless, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is great value for money, especially at its current $150 markdown on Amazon. So, our advice is not to waste time and just get your Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 at a heavily discounted price now! Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, complemented by 6GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 offers good performance for day-to-day tasks such as browsing the web and streaming videos. In addition, it can run demanding games, but not at their highest settings.The phone also comes with a 50MP main camera and a 16MP snapper for selfies. And while not exactly a camera champ, it can take good-looking photos when there is plenty of light. Moreover, it can record videos at up to 4K at 30 fps.In addition, Motorola 's stylus-powered phone boasts a 5,000mAh battery, which has enough juice to last you the whole day without recharging. As for recharging speeds, the phone supports 20W wired charging but ships with a 10W charger.The main drawback of the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is that it's plagued by Motorola's poor update policy. While it's upgradable to Android 14 , this will be its only major OS update. That said, it will still receive security patches for three years.Nevertheless, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is great value for money, especially at its current $150 markdown on Amazon. So, our advice is not to waste time and just get your Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 at a heavily discounted price now!

