The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is still $100 cheaper at Amazon
Looking for a 5G-ready smartphone with a stylus and a reasonable price tag attached to it? Amazon’s got you covered. A fantastic deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is currently live at the merchant. The device is 25% cheaper, which equates to $100, and lands the phone at its best price. Talk about affordable!
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) promises to be quite the all-rounder at the right price. It comes with Android 13 out of the box, 5G connectivity, a 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, Dolby Atmos-enhanced speaker system, and, of course, a stylus for when you can’t bottle up your creativity.
Photos and videos you capture with the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) should be great, too. Motorola equipped the phone with a 50MP primary camera with UltraPixel technology. Essentially, this technology allows more light to reach the sensor, making your photos crisp and clear. Your night adventures won’t go unnoticed either – you can take good snapshots with the device’s Night Vision mode.
Fret not if you’re a fan of shooting hundreds of photos and videos – the Motorola phone has plenty of storage space to meet your needs. It also has a solid battery life as well. In what’s become a typical Motorola fashion, you get a 5,000mAh on deck which is advertised to last about two days on a single charge.
Incidentally, the deal isn’t fresh out of the box. In fact, it’s been live for several weeks now. In other words, you might not have much more time to take advantage. So, if you’d like to get the stylus-wielding Motorola smartphone at its best price, we suggest you act quickly.
This bad boy might stumble when you throw super-demanding work-related apps or gaming titles at it. However, it should deliver decent performance if you’re not pushing it too hard. The integrated Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 isn’t the latest or most capable SoC you can find. Still, it’s decidedly impressive for its price range.
Overall, while this isn’t the best stylus-wielding Android phone you can find on the market, it does provide a solid balance between price and performance. Don’t think twice and pull the trigger on Amazon’s awesome discount before it’s too late.
