The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is still $100 cheaper at Amazon

Snatch the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) and save big at Amazon

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. With its 50MP main camera and its 5,000mAh battery, it ticks a lot of boxes for its price. At $100 off, it makes for a great purchase.