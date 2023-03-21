Budget delight Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 is 50% off and comes with an enticing freebie

Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Smartphones have been shedding features that manufacturers think are unnecessary. For instance, there are only a few phones that come with a microSD slot and headphone jack now. You are also expected to buy a charger. Some features are now exclusive to pricey phones, such as stylus support. The Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 is one phone that has all these staples.

The best part is that it retails for half the price of high-end phones and right now, it's 50 percent off.

The Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 has a gigantic 6.8 inches screen, so it's more of a phablet than a phone. And even though the screen is an LCD, it has a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth visuals. A high-speed screen is hard to find in this price range.

Moto G Stylus 5G 256GB

6.8 inches 120Hz LCD screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip | microSD slot | 256GB SD Card included | S Pen | 5,000mAh battery | Accurate fingerprint reader | NFC | S Pen | 50MP+8MP+2MP rear cameras | 16MP front facing camera | 3 years of software support | Clean interface
$250 off (50%)
$249 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

The phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip. Everyday tasks are a breeze and most apps run fine. The variant on sale has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage but it also includes a 256GB SD card. So not only was Motorola generous enough to equip the phone with a slot for storage expansion, but it also bundled an SD card. 

Moving on, the phone also has a headphone jack, which is great if you are like me and only use headphones occasionally and don't want to be bothered with charging them.

The phone has a built-in S Pen stylus and it doesn't require charging either. You can use it for doodling, jotting down notes, or drawing on screenshots.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery and last two days with moderate to heavy use. It has a triple camera array which produces crisp photos in favorable lighting conditions.

The Moto G Stylus 5G costs $499.99 but BestBuy has discounted it by a staggering 50 percent and is selling it for only $249.99. You can't find a better budget phone at this price.

