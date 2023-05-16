Unlocked Moto G Stylus (2022) is getting a huge discount on Amazon
Motorola has already launched a slew of mid-range and affordable smartphones in the US, yet those released last year are not just as good, but also much cheaper (especially when they go on sale). The Moto G Stylus 2022 made it to market at the beginning of last year and it proved to be a very decent all arounder for those looking for a mid-range smartphone.
Other highlights of the phone include a secondary 16-megapixel selfie snapper, 128GB internal memory (expandable via microSD), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.
Right now, Amazon offers a 43% discount on the Moto G Stylus 2022, which is one of the best deals that we’ve been able to track to date. What makes this deal great is the fact that the phone comes unlocked and works with literally any carrier in the US.
The only downside is that this isn’t the 5G version of the phone, so you’ll be limited to LTE when it comes to data speeds. But for such a low price, it’s probably worth considering. We’ve only found the Twilight Blue color available on Amazon, but this is probably a nicer version than the Metallic Rose model.
Despite packing a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset instead of any of the mid-tier Qualcomm chips, the Moto G Stylus 2022 it powerful enough thanks to the 6GB RAM packed inside. Also, the phone sports a huge 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display and a triple camera setup (50MP + 8MP + 2MP).
Originally, the Moto G Stylus 2022 was priced to sell for $300, but many retailers offer the phone for less than $200. This is one of those devices that often go on sale, so it’s a mattery of finding the best deal.
