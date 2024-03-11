Moto G Power (2024) pops up on Bluetooth SIG listing suggesting its launch is near

The Moto G Power (2024), Motorola's upcoming budget-friendly smartphone, has been the subject of multiple leaks over the past few months, revealing many of its details, including its design . As its debut date approaches, the device has now been spotted in yet another listing.



Bluetooth 5.3, released in mid-2021, is not the latest upgrade to the wireless communication standard but still offers several improvements over previous versions, such as:



Enhanced connectivity

Faster data transfer speeds

Improved efficiency

More reliable connections

Enhanced security

The certification also discloses that the smartphone will be released with model numbers XT2415-5, XT2415V, and XT2415-3 in various regions. However, aside from the model numbers, no other specifications of the upcoming smartphone are revealed through the Bluetooth SIG listing.



According to the latest rumored specs, the phone is expected to boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an improvement from last year's 6.5-inch LCD panel. The device is also anticipated to come with Android 14 out of the box.

The upcoming Moto G series smartphone has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG listing ahead of its debut, according to. The listing reveals the XT2415-1 model number and confirms that Motorola will introduce the smartphone with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.