Moto G Power (2024) pops up on Bluetooth SIG listing suggesting its launch is near

Moto G Power (2024) pops up on Bluetooth SIG listing suggesting its launch is near
The Moto G Power (2024), Motorola's upcoming budget-friendly smartphone, has been the subject of multiple leaks over the past few months, revealing many of its details, including its design. As its debut date approaches, the device has now been spotted in yet another listing.

The upcoming Moto G series smartphone has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG listing ahead of its debut, according to MySmartPrice. The listing reveals the XT2415-1 model number and confirms that Motorola will introduce the smartphone with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Bluetooth 5.3, released in mid-2021, is not the latest upgrade to the wireless communication standard but still offers several improvements over previous versions, such as:

  • Enhanced connectivity
  • Faster data transfer speeds
  • Improved efficiency
  • More reliable connections
  • Enhanced security

The certification also discloses that the smartphone will be released with model numbers XT2415-5, XT2415V, and XT2415-3 in various regions. However, aside from the model numbers, no other specifications of the upcoming smartphone are revealed through the Bluetooth SIG listing.

Yet, just recently, the Moto G Power (2024) appeared on the Geekbench database, revealing a variant equipped with 8GB of RAM. It is set to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset. It might pack a substantial 5,000mAh battery and support for 67W wired charging, but still, the Moto G Power (2024) may not be the ideal choice for power users.

According to the latest rumored specs, the phone is expected to boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an improvement from last year's 6.5-inch LCD panel. The device is also anticipated to come with Android 14 out of the box.

The anticipated dual-camera setup on the back of the Moto G Power (2024) might include 50MP and 8MP cameras. Leaked renders have showcased the phone in two color options– Orchid Tint and Outer Space. Keep an eye out for more updates, as the Moto G Power (2024) is expected to debut soon.
